“THAT note”- The Voice fans react to Aliyah’s performance alongside Mary and Georgia

Episode 14 of The Voice season 26 was released on November 18. Part 3 of the Knockouts round saw trios from each of the three teams competing to get that spot in the Playoffs round. Team Gwen was the only team to have a duo perform instead of a trio because Mor Ilderton from her team left the show to focus on his medical career. The musical legend Sting joined the OG mentors in this episode.

For the knockouts this season, each of the four coaches- Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire could save one artist of their team from elimination and steal one of the eliminated artists from the other's team. Apart from picking two stars to take to the Playoffs, Snoop stole Jeremy Baloate from Michael Bublé in episode 14.

Snoop's team was the only one to have two trios performing this week because he was the only team that didn't perform at the Knockoffs last week. One was the girl trio of Aliyah Khaylyn, Mary McAvoy, and Georgia Starnes, and the other was Mikaela Ayira, Torre Blake, and Chris Deo. Mikaela won in her trio, and Aliyah bagged the other after singing Angel by Halle, while on her team, Mary sang High and Dry by Radio Head, and Georgia went for Parachute by Chris Stapleton.

Fans of The Voice came to X to react to Aliyah's win on the Knockoffs.

"Kind of leaned toward Aliyah fully after she hit THAT note," said one fan.

"None of those 3 from Snoop were very good...But Aliyah was the best of the so-so trio," said another fan.

"After Aliyah, Mary and Georgia's 3-way knockout... which I kinda wish to be extended... I'm either leaning towards Aliyah or Mary... whatever works," a third one added.

"Songs weren't that good for the trio but out of all of them Aliyah was the best," said one.

Some fans of The Voice didn't think Aliyah's performance was better than the participants from the other teams.

"I'm sorry but Aliyah did not win over that last girl," an X user wrote.

"Aliyah. Completed the trifecta of the worst three on the show. What the hell happened?" another X user wrote.

"No comment about Snoop girls... Think they were too rushed....," commented one.

"Aliyah Khaylyn is moving on to the live playoffs," another wrote.

Team Snoop's performances on The Voice season 26 episode 14

The performances on Team Snoop felt like a montage as they all got truncated cuts as opposed to the full performances the other contestants got. So there wasn't much to see, although whatever little was shown was enough to deduce the aptness of Snoop's decision even though mentoring also didn't get a full cut.

As for Aliyah, she reached the high notes to exhibit her range and it worked. Giving her more of an advantage over the others was also her genre of R&B which wasn't done so much on The Voice season 26. Snoop appreciated her performance and gave her the green light, eliminating Mary and Georgia.

In the other set of three, ChrisDeo went with Beneath Your Beautiful by Labrinth. Torre Blake sang Slow Burn by Kacey Musgraves, while Mikaela picked out Alessia Cara's Scars to Your Beautiful.

Among these three, Snoop decided to go with Mikaela because the other two failed to prove their vocal prowess. Snoop got emotional as he announced his decision and ChrisDeo and Torre had to go home.

New episodes of The Voice season 26 come out on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

