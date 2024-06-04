Lesa Milan, a fashion designer and cast member of The Real Housewives of Dubai, has been giving fans a glimpse into her luxurious personal and professional life since the show first premiered. Without giving too many details, Lesa introduced her husband, Richard Hall, to fans. While keeping most of the personal aspects of her life private, Lesa often posts about her family and husband on her official Instagram account.

The Mina Roe founder met her husband at LIV Nightclub in Miami when she was studying journalism and fashion at the Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Lesa Milan and Richard Hall share three children: Sebastian, Kristian, and Maximilian. Richard is an expert in the financial investment field and has been in the industry for more than 10 years. He is also the president of a boutique investment advisory firm that was launched in 2010.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Richard is an ambitious individual who seeks "huge success" and is committed to influencing people positively by growing his client networking and support. He introduced himself as a "firm believer" in achieving anything in life:

"I am a firm believer that you can achieve anything in life and I thrive on training ambitious, driven people to achieve huge success. The more positive actions you make, the more positive reactions you receive and I believe that every single one of our clients drives business to us due to the positive influence that we have made on their investment portfolios."

Lesa Milan's husband has been working in the finance industry for the past 10 years

As a financial services professional, Lesa Milan's husband helps clients find "dynamic investment opportunities" and proper "financial planning solutions." Richard Hall's professional client circle includes elite "expatriate" families from London and Dubai. Apart from families, corporations and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals, such as millionaires and celebrities, are a part of his network.

Moreover, Richard's company provides services linked to retirement plans, educational funds, and resolving tax issues. As a financial advisor, Lesa's husband helps clients hunt for investments and financial planning for the future. His LinkedIn description states what Richard's company offers to its clients:

"We offer a broad range of products from simple retirement and further education fee plans to tax efficent lump sum portfolios. We offer all clients access to dynamic returns from safe, stable investment products from the world largest financial institutions."

Lesa Milan met Richard during a vacation in Miami

According to Lesa Milan's website, she met her current husband during a vacation in Miami. She went with her friends, and Richard was also there away from work to spend some time with himself.

The two love birds met at a bar and later stayed connected and went on multiple dates. Lesa and Richard were in a long-distance relationship for less than a year until Richard proposed to his now-wife on the beach of Fontainebleau.

On her website, Lesa Milan shared that her "journey to love" was pleasant. She shared the two were on the same page and navigated their relationship smoothly:

"We were in a long-distance relationship and at no point did I ever think he was unfaithful nor did I feel the need to ‘fact check’ this! I was on a whole new vibe, I knew who I was and I was confident about what I brought to the table. I also believed in the Law of Attraction and our energies were in sync – fortunately, he felt the same way I did."

To see what Lesa and Richard are up to, follow their official Instagram accounts.