Who is the new bosun on Below Deck: More about Hugo Ortega

The Below Deck franchise has introduced its newest bosun, Hugo Ortega, following Captain Kerry Titheradge’s decision to fire Caio Poltronieri for repeated leadership failures aboard the St. David.

With the Below Deck team in chaos, Captain Kerry brought in Hugo, a seasoned yachting pro with nearly 10 years of experience. Hugo quickly took charge, impressing both the crew and fans with his no-nonsense attitude and strong leadership.

His arrival is a game-changer for season 12, especially after the deck team struggled under Caio’s shaky guidance. Hugo’s disciplined, structured approach—shaped by his work on larger yachts—stood out during key moments, like safely navigating the tricky St. Maarten bridge. Both Captain Kerry and the crew have already praised his impact.

Hugo Ortega’s background and leadership style on Below Deck

A New York native raised in the Bronx, Hugo comes from a religious Honduran-Dominican household but forged his own path in yachting, starting as a deckhand in 2015 and rising to second officer on larger ships. His resume immediately caught Captain Kerry’s attention, particularly his experience managing big crews—a skill desperately needed at St. David.

Hugo is on Instagram as @superyachtsundayschool, where he shares tips and info about yachting. He says he’s helped over 100 people start their careers in the industry. With reels and posts about life on yachts, he’s already gained over 59K followers.

From his first day, Hugo made it clear he prefers structure over chaos.

“I don’t like lax programs where there are no rules,” he stated in a confessional. “We’re here to do a job, and putting the boat first is the most important thing.”

This mentality was evident during his initial deck meeting, where he addressed the team’s past communication issues head-on, earning respect from deckhands Jess Theron and Kyle Stillie. His leadership contrasts sharply with Caio’s indecisiveness, which is much needed for the Below Deck crew.

During a high-pressure departure, Hugo’s calm, authoritative commands stood out, with Kyle noting, “I already feel more confident with Hugo at the back here.”

Captain Kerry, who had proactively recruited Hugo after sensing Caio’s impending breakdown, praised his new bosun’s confidence and experience, calling him a significant upgrade.

Jess Theron’s Role After Being Passed Over

Many fans expected lead deckhand Jess Theron to be promoted after Caio was dismissed, but Captain Kerry opted for an external hire for Below Deck. While Jess had stepped up during Caio’s struggles, her storyline has since shifted to a budding romance with Stew Solène Favreau. This development has sidelined her professional arc in favor of personal drama.

Though Hugo’s hiring closed the door on Jess’s bosun aspirations this season, her expertise remains vital on deck. However, the show’s focus on her love triangle with Solène and Kyle has frustrated viewers who want to see her leadership recognized. Whether this romantic subplot will overshadow her contributions to the team remains to be seen.

Hugo’s personal fife and future on Below Deck

Hugo and his partner, Bee (Image via Instagram/@superyachtsundayschool)

Off-duty, Hugo has revealed he’s in an open relationship with his partner of four years, Bee. The two maintain transparency about their outside connections, with Hugo explaining, “We talk about the people we’ve been with… We’re very free-flow with it.”

While he hasn’t shown interest in onboard romances, his dynamic with the crew, particularly his quick camaraderie with Damo Yorg—suggests he’ll be a central figure on Below Deck.

As St. David continues its charters, Hugo’s leadership will be tested, especially with high-maintenance guests and Fraser Olender’s demanding interior team. But if his first impressions are any indication, he may be the stabilizing force the deck department desperately needs.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

