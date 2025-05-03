Who won The Great American Baking Show season 3? Details explored 

The Great American Baking Show returned for its third season on The Roku Channel, bringing together amateur bakers from across the country. After weeks of baking challenges judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, the competition narrowed down to three finalists: Kim Goldfeder Clarke, Adela, and Daniel.

The finale, which aired on April 11, 2025, tested their technical ability, creativity, and consistency through three final bakes. The winner of the season was Kim Goldfeder Clarke, who stood out with her Showstopper presentation and overall performance across the season.

Standing outside the tent with her fellow bakers, Kim reacted emotionally upon hearing her name:

“I did it! I can’t believe I did it,” she shared.

In the last episode, the bakers faced three challenges: chocolate tarts in the Signature round, Swedish cinnamon buns in the Technical, and a spring-themed display for the Showstopper.

How the finalists performed in The Great American Baking Show finale rounds?

In the Signature challenge of The Great American Baking Show, the finalists were asked to make a chocolate tart with a tempered chocolate decoration. Kim prepared a chocolate coffee tart inspired by her mother, featuring chocolate roses and feathers. Paul found the base “too thick,” and Prue called it “very rich.”

Daniel’s salted caramel tart with a chai flavor received mixed feedback, while his pastry was praised, the flavour combination was questioned. Adela’s mint and white chocolate tart earned the most praise, leading to a Paul Hollywood handshake.

The Technical challenge of The Great American Baking Show tested the bakers' skills with six kanelbullar—Swedish cinnamon buns. Judged blindly, Daniel came in first despite some shaping issues. Kim’s buns lacked cinnamon and definition, placing her second. Adela struggled with shaping and consistency, landing in third.

Though Kim didn’t top the initial rounds, she remained a strong contender, with the judges acknowledging her ideas and presentation throughout the competition.

The final bakes and how Kim Goldfeder Clarke secured the win

The final Showstopper round in The Great American Baking Show required each contestant to create a spring landscape centerpiece that included a cake and two additional bakes, one savoury. Kim presented a carrot cake shaped like a basket with a rabbit figure, a focaccia bread decorated with vegetables, and savoury components that fit the theme.

Paul said her carrot cake was “spot on,” and both judges appreciated her concept. Adela built a windmill-shaped Earl Grey cake with grapefruit curd, adding a spinach and feta pie. Prue called the cake “dense,” and Paul said the texture was “soggy,” though they liked the flavour.

Daniel showcased a fairy tea garden with a toffee pudding cake, almond cookies, and a sausage breakfast pie. Paul found the cookies “spectacular,” but the pie was “overseasoned.” After reviewing all three displays, Paul and Prue stepped away to discuss the overall performance.

They factored in technical precision, creative presentation, and consistency over the season. Ultimately, Kim was announced the winner, praised for her Showstopper and steady growth throughout the competition.

Adela and Daniel were named runners-up. Both were acknowledged for their creative approaches and signature strengths, with Adela excelling in presentation and Daniel showing consistency across the technicals.

The Great American Baking Show season 3 is now available to stream on Roku.

