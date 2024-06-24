Why did Chris and Tolu lose Perfect Match season 2? Chris spills the alleged “tea”

Perfect Match season 2 concluded with its finale airing on June 21, 2024. Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones won the show to the surprise of many, as the couple spent the least amount of time together on the show.

Chris Hahn, one of the contestants in Perfect Match season 2, recently opened up and gave fans the "tea" in a video uploaded on Instagram about why he and his partner Tolú Ekundare didn't win.

The finale saw five couples competing for the prize, an all-expense-paid trip to any place of their liking. Every contestant, singles, and couples included, had to cast a vote to decide the winner of Perfect Match season 2.

After the finale aired, in his Instagram video on June 22, Chris explained that the loss wasn't due to a lack of chemistry or compatibility but rather because of a strategic move by their competitors.

Chris explained how the singles not living in the same house as the couples banded together before the finale. The singles decided that in case any one of them reached the couple's house in the finale, they would be favored during voting. Christine and Nigel both entered the house late as they failed to match up with anyone early on.

Referring to the winners of the show, Chris criticized the couple in the Instagram video:

"Are they a good couple? Maybe. I think so. Do they deserve to win Perfect Match? Absolutely not. That's the tea."

Why did Tolu and Chris not win Perfect Match season 2?

1) Strategic alliance by the singles in the show

Singles and couples all voted to decide the winner of Perfect Match season 2, and as Chris mentioned in the Instagram video, the alliance formed by the singles in the other house turned out to be the key factor in deciding the winner.

"So, what happens is every single cast member on the show gets a vote. If you're in the house, if you're outside the house, doesn't matter," stated Chris.

Many were surprised by the announcement of the winner of Perfect Match season 2, Christine and Nigel, because the pair matched up much later in the show and didn't have time to bond as much as the other contestants did. Reciprocating that sentiment, Chris showcased surprise hearing the winner's name being announced.

"They didn't really get in the house that much. This was their first time really in the house. They just matched up. They've been on for one episode. Everyone's gonna ask, 'How the hell did they win?'"

According to Chris, Nigel and Christine formed a "treaty" with other contestants that ultimately secured their victory. He highlighted that this alliance was a key factor in determining the winners of the season, overshadowing the genuine connections formed by other couples.

"They made a treaty, they made a deal. They made the treaty that if one person from this outside house group gets into the finale with one of the final couples, we all will vote for them. Nigel was one, and Christine is the other."

2) Chris and Tolú's compatibility challenge victory helped pair the winners together

Chris and Tolú won the compatibility challenge of episode 10 and sent Christine on a date with Nigel. Tolú claimed that it was a strategic decision that she took to check if Christine and Kaz Bishop would stay together.

Being Micah's friend, Tolú wanted Christine and Kaz to break up. In the aftermath of the date, Kaz did end up back with Micah, and Christine found her future co-winner in Nigel.

3) Doubt among couples regarding their connection

Many doubted the genuineness of the relationship between Tolú and Chris in Perfect Match season 2 including the fans. In episode 5, Chris was single and about to be kicked out of the house. That's when he decided to pursue Tolú by giving her a lap dance in front of others.

Tolú agreed to the proposition, but due to the timing of the events many were left skeptical. The couple denied such allegations and claimed to have brewed a friendship in the kitchen at the end of the day when the cameras were turned off.

Chris and Tolú's time on Perfect Match

Tolú started her journey in the house by going out with Izzy Zapata and Dom Gabriel but failed to connect with either of them. Meanwhile, Chris went out with Too Hot to Handle alum Dominique Defoe and later, Elys Hutchinson.

Chris later spent time alone with Xanthi Perdikomatis and confessed that he felt guilty about not exploring other options ever since he paired up with Tolú. Tolú heard what Chris had to say and confronted him about it. They both became emotional and despite all the trials and tribulations, made it to the finale together.

Although they didn't win the show, the fans of the reality show and the couple had high hopes for them as their chemistry was undeniable. After the cameras stopped rolling, the couple didn't last long together and broke up.

In a June 21 interview with People, Tolú claimed that by being on the show she learned a lot of things including how important it is to "know your worth" and to not "settle for anything less than that." She also claimed that Chris made her "feel really wanted and beautiful" during their time on the show.