Perfect Match finale: Jessica decides to 'unmatch' with Izzy

Perfect Match season 2 cast member Jessica Vestal has been creating quite an intrigue among reality TV fans ever since she paired with Harry Jowsey, a Too Hot To Handle alum, in the house.

After being with Harry for almost the entirety of the season, the couple split up, and Jessica re-entered the house in the finale of Perfect Match season 2. She then decided to pair up with Izzy in the finale but soon called it quits before the final voting was supposed to take place.

Talking about her unresolved feelings with Harry Jowsey, Jessica conceded that she needed to work on herself first.

"Izzy is an absolute angel. But I had not been upfront and honest with myself or anyone else with how I had been feeling."

Izzy Zapata, known from Love is Blind, agreed with Jessica's statements and claimed that he had no regrets about leaving the house after meeting some wonderful people.

Harry and Jessica's journey on Perfect Match season 2

Harry Jowsey entered the house of Perfect Match season 2 with a reputation of not sticking to a single connection, having previously appeared on another dating show, Too Hot Too Handle. The other contestants raised questions about his intentions when he declared that he came here to find love.

In episode 3, Harry and Jessica felt a strong chemistry and decided to match up. The couple almost reached the finale, but Harry's involvement with other female contestants pushed Jessica over the edge, leading her to leave.

Melinda Berry, host of Dated and Related, accused Harry of kissing her off-camera. Harry denied the accusations and claimed that he just had a conversation with Melinda about Jessica and their relationship.

Melinda took aside Jessica and insisted she was telling the truth about Harry, which Holly Scarfone corroborated. This was the deciding factor for the couple, who had seemed strong up until then. Jessica chose not to rematch with Harry and left the show, emotional from the whole ordeal. During the finale, the showrunners aired footage of Harry and Melinda kissing, confirming Jessica's suspicions.

Izzy still in search of Perfect Match

The unresolved feelings that Jessica had affected her relationship with Izzy Zapata in the finale. The couple paired up initially and went on a date together. Izzy then sought out Jessica in hopes of becoming a couple. Izzy said:

"So, obviously you went through some sh*t and you deserve to have fun."

Jessica was intrigued by the possibility of matching up with Izzy, especially since he hadn't found a love connection by that point in Perfect Match season 2. Izzy claimed that he would support Jessica no matter what she decided.

"I am a gentleman. I am gonna look after you. I am gonna take care of you. But like I said earlier, there is no expectation," Izzy added.

Izzy then asked Jessica to match up with him, to which Jessica agreed. Izzy later confessed in an interview that he wished Jessica would give him a chance to become more than a friend.

The next morning, the couple came forward and told the rest of the contestants they had decided to quit after consulting each other the previous night. Jessica became emotional and, in a one-on-one interview, confessed that she quit because she still had feelings for Harry.

"Some of my best moments were with Harry and I can't get over it," Jessica stated.

Izzy Zapata also decided to leave the house with Jessica, stating that he genuinely came to find love but was unable to do so. He claimed to be satisfied with his journey on Perfect Match season 2 and proud of himself for being open-minded and being able to make friends in the show.

Viewers can stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.