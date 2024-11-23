"Why would you cut me like that?" — Shark Tank's Daymond John quips as Todd Graves steals the Pepper Pong deal

The latest season of Shark Tank debuted on October 18, 2024, with its sixth episode airing on ABC on November 22, 2024. Shark Tank serves as a platform that connects entrepreneurs with investors, known as "sharks," who provide financial backing to support business growth.

The latest episode of Shark Tank featured Tom Filippini, the creator of Pepper Pong. He attempted to persuade the sharks to invest in his innovative ping-pong-like equipment that has the potential to become a phenomenon similar to pickleball in the table tennis world. Filippini entered the Tank seeking $150,000 in exchange for 10% equity.

He revealed that the product has generated $260,000 in sales over the past few years. He also shared that he has invested $500,000 of his funds into the business, making it a deeply personal project. Lori, Mark, and Kevin of Shark Tank opted out. Daymond John, however, saw potential in the company and believed he could add value. He offered $150,000 in exchange for a 30% equity stake.

While it felt that would be the only offer for the Pepper Pong entrepreneur on Shark Tank, guest shark Todd Graves also expressed interest. Graves envisions the game as the next big phenomenon, akin to pickleball. Graves attempted to outmaneuver John by offering the same amount for a 25% stake.

Daymond jokingly expressed his surprise and disappointment as Todd Graves swooped in to secure the Pepper Pong deal, effectively outmaneuvering John on Shark Tank.

"Why would you cut me like that?" Daymond John quips.

Tom Filippini ultimately negotiated with Raising Cane's founder and cut a deal of $150,000 for a 19% stake in his company.

How did Shark Tank's Pepper Pong start? Details explored

In 2016, Tom Filippini, a Denver resident, made a life-changing decision to overcome his struggles with alcohol dependency and embark on a journey of sobriety. While at a rehabilitation facility, Filippini experienced a moment of inspiration that would ultimately lead to creating a unique game.

Amidst the challenges of his recovery, Filippini found solace in playing ping-pong and pickleball, which helped him stay focused on his path to wellness. Drawing inspiration from these activities, he envisioned a new tabletop racket sport that would be accessible and enjoyable for people of all skill levels.

After years of dedication and hard work, Filippini successfully developed Pepper Pong, a game designed to bring joy to players from diverse backgrounds. For Filippini, Pepper Pong transcended its role as a mere pastime, becoming a powerful tool for helping individuals overcome personal challenges and foster meaningful connections.

The Pepper Pong game set consists of four essential components, each carefully designed to enhance the overall gaming experience. The game includes "peppers" or balls, which come in three distinct colors, representing varying levels of difficulty. The foam construction of the balls ensures smooth airflow, minimizing noise and promoting a more controlled playstyle.

The "mullets," or paddles, are designed to offer the best of both worlds, combining elements of ping-pong rackets and pickleball paddles. They are built for extended rallies and competitive play.

The "fence," or net, is made of durable plastic and can be mounted on any flat surface, providing versatility for both indoor and outdoor settings. The game set also includes a convenient carry bag, allowing for easy transport and storage, making it simple to take the game anywhere.

More details on the rules of Pepper Pong

Pepper Pong can be played in both singles and doubles formats, depending on the available space. The game offers flexibility in its serving style, allowing players to choose between a traditional ping-pong-style serve or a drop serve.

The game follows three primary rules: points are awarded after every rally, regardless of who served; the first player to reach 11 points wins, provided they lead by at least two points; and players compete in a best-of-three or best-of-five game format to determine the match winner.

Shark Tank season 16 is available on ABC and Hulu.

