"With that progress comes a price" — When Shark Tank's Mark Cuban revealed his perspective on racism and societal change

Mark Cuban, Shark Tank investor and business owner, spoke about the intricacies of progress in society during a May 23, 2014 interview with Inc., pointing to the difficulties presented by change. He noted that despite great advances made in addressing discrimination, changes in social attitudes are needed. Cuban said,

Ad

"We've come a long way and with that progress comes a price."

His remarks reflected on the evolving nature of prejudice, the responsibilities of individuals and businesses, and the necessity of addressing biases constructively.

Shark Tank Mark Cuban on racism and societal change: The challenges of progress

Adapting to change

Mark Cuban discussed how societal progress has led to increased awareness of discriminatory behavior, making it difficult for some individuals to adjust. He noted,

Ad

Trending

"We're a lot more vigilant and we're a lot less tolerant of different views, and it's not necessarily easy for everybody to adopt or adapt or evolve."

Ad

He admitted that prejudices are still present and that people might respond based on ingrained prejudices. The Shark Tank investor gave an example of his own unconscious prejudice, saying that he would alter his route when he comes across certain people in the evening. He stated,

"If I see a Black kid in a hoodie and it's late at night, I'm walking to the other side of the street. And if on that side of the street, there's a guy that has tattoos all over his face, white guy, bald head, tattoos everywhere, I'm walking back to the other side of the street."

Ad

Mark highlighted that stereotypes influence behavior, even for those who recognize their existence.

Addressing biases in business and society

Cuban outlined his method of dealing with prejudice in his companies by focusing on the need to address the problem instead of just eliminating individuals who exhibit bigotry. He discussed that when he runs into discriminatory behavior in his organizations, he works towards solutions.

Ad

This involves engaging with people to enable them to transform their mindset, conducting training sessions, and having sensitivity training to promote personal development and awareness. Mark saw this as a duty and not an issue to brush aside. He stressed the need to provide people with a chance to change, stating,

"Helping people realize that while we all have our prejudices, bigotries, we have to learn that it's an issue that we have to control."

Ad

The Shark Tank investor believed that addressing these issues within organizations contributes to broader societal improvements.

The responsibility of leaders in managing change

Cuban highlighted entrepreneurs' contributions in creating a more inclusive environment. He spoke about the responsibility of leaders to battle discrimination and cater to employees' personal development. He pointed out,

"It does society no good, does my company no good, does my customers no good, if my response to somebody and their racism or bigotry is to say it's not right for you to be here, go take your attitude somewhere else."

Ad

Ad

The Shark Tank investor put forward the proposal that combating and dealing with the biases is preferable to dismissing them. He admitted his shortcomings also, saying,

"I know that I'm not perfect. I know that I live in a glass house, and it's not appropriate for me to throw stones."

By recognizing personal limitations, Mark emphasized a constructive approach to addressing discrimination rather than punitive measures.

Ad

Stay updated with Shark Tank, airing Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with full episodes streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback