"You got to get two degrees" — Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri reveals the inheritance rule for his $100 million empire

Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri, who appears in various Food Network shows, revealed that he has a specific rule when it comes to his inheritance. In an April 16 interview with Business Insider, Guy mentioned that he had told his kids they wouldn't receive his wealth unless they earned two degrees.

"If you want this cheese, you got to get two degrees," stated Guy.

Guy Fieri is currently estimated to be worth $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth and has two sons, Hunter and Ryder, with his wife, Lori Fieri. The Tournament of Champions host also helped raise his nephew, Jules, after his sister's passing. Guy revealed that all of his wards were in the process of completing their higher education.

Hunter was close to completing his MBA, and Jules had recently finished law school. Ryder, the youngest son, was still in his freshman year of college, and his family members often joked about him having more school to finish.

"The boys rib him all the time. They're like, 'You know, we're done. You still have to go finish college and go get your postgraduate,'" mentioned Guy.

Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri reveals parenting philosophy

Further in the interview, the Tournament of Champions host, Guy Fieri, recalled that his youngest son, Ryder, wasn't a fan of the idea. He tried to negotiate with Guy about this specific requirement to earn two degrees before receiving his inheritance. Ryder suggested that achieving great grades might be enough, but the celebrity chef wasn't willing to make an exception.

According to Guy, he was passing down the values his own father taught him, which focused on the importance of being self-sufficient. Guy believed that his father had given him the tools he needed to succeed, and now Guy was expecting his kids to do the same. Guy ultimately conceded that he would be there to support them, but he wanted them to find their own path.

"I told them, 'You've got to go do this. You've got to go stake your claim and go figure out what you're going to do,'" stated Guy.

Staying on the topic of instilling beliefs from the previous generation, Guy expressed that he taught his children the value of hard work from a young age. He had his sons drive an old truck while they were in high school. Hunter, his eldest son, attended a private school where many students drove luxury cars, but he drove a 1990 Chevy pickup.

"Hunter went to a private school, and all the kids at his school drove Range Rovers, Corvettes, Mercedes, and here's Hunter in a 1990 green Chevy pickup," said the Tournament of Champions host Guy.

Guy remembered Hunter working hard, washing dishes at one of Guy's restaurants, and eventually saving up for a better vehicle. The old truck was later passed down to Jules. By the time Ryder was ready to drive, the old truck was no longer working, and Ryder asked if he could drive one of Guy's other trucks instead.

For Ryder's 16th birthday, Guy Fieri gave him the keys to his grandparents' old minivan. Guy revealed that Ryder was not pleased with the vehicle and initially refused to drive it. The Tournament of Champions host insisted that if Ryder didn't want to drive the minivan, he could ride his bike instead.

Ryder currently works for the San Diego State basketball team and attends classes. His brother Hunter, on the other hand, assists Guy with his various TV shows like Tournament of Champions.

