"You make the best Eggs Benedict" — The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith on meals done better in the U.S.

The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith recently appeared on a Delish YouTube video, where she discussed several topics from eating practices she liked to the meals she ate at home. In one segment of the video, uploaded on April 24, 2025, Prue revealed the one meal she believed Americans cooked better than the U.K. residents.

"I think, generally, Americans do breakfast better than we do. To eat breakfast in a diner in New York is a great pleasure. And the thing I love about American breakfast is I think you make the best Eggs Benedict. Much better than the French, for example," she said.

However, The Great American Baking Show panelist added that she was not fond of breakfasts, despite her stance on the American ones. She admitted it was her least favorite meal of the day and revealed that she "normally" avoided it because she ate "too much" even when not hungry.

However, she confessed she enjoyed a "wonderful buffet" whenever she was at a hotel. She would then eat yogurt, granola, and fruit.

The Great American Baking Show panelist Prue Leith details her morning routine

Prue Leith, while speaking about her morning routine, said that the first thing she did after waking up in the morning was have a cup of tea. She then mentioned that it had to be decaf with cow's milk. Although she did not mind oat and almond milk in her coffee, she preferred cow's milk for her tea.

The Great American Baking Show expert confessed that the only time she made breakfast was when she had her whole family present.

"And then I make good old-fashioned British fry up. Sausage, bacon, fried bread, mushrooms, eggs, everything that I can lay my hands on," Prue said.

The Great American Baking Show star Prue Leith centers her lunch around soup

While speaking about her mid-day routine, the food expert said that she always made soups for lunch because she was a "terrible leftover cook" and could not throw away anything either. Consequently, she prepared an "amorphous green soup" that consisted of every green vegetable available in her kitchen.

Although her husband disliked it, Prue said she enjoyed having soup, bread, and cheese for lunch.

The Great American Baking Show judge mentioned that she had never had take-out food or ready-to-eat meals. She preferred cooking everything from scratch, noting that she felt sorry for those who could not. However, she confessed that the only take-out food she would buy would be pizza because they were "delicious."

She continued:

"I like Nando's. I just like their grilled chicken, and I prefer the thigh."

The Great American Baking Show expert does not snack between meals

In the next segment of the video, Prue revealed that, unlike the popular habit of snacking, she "almost never" snacked between meals. She disapproved of the practice, saying:

"I think what snacks do is that it takes the edge off your appetite. Not enough to stop you eating the next thing, but to stop you enjoying it as much as you would."

Dinner is the favorite meal of The Great American Baking Show expert

Prue Leith at the Pub In The Park Marlow Charity Gala 2025 (Image via Getty)

Unlike breakfast, dinner was a meal Prue enjoyed. She said she preferred making the French Cassoulet whenever she had enough time, whereas her husband liked to eat a steak or a "perfectly rare" rib-eye steak.

Prue then mentioned that she and her husband would often visit pubs to have sausages, ham, and chips.

When asked about the desserts cooked at her house, Prue clarified that her house was a "cake-free zone," mainly out of health concerns. She mentioned that her go-to dessert was yoghurt with different toppings because it was a healthier alternative to the other dishes.

Stream The Great American Baking Show on Roku.

