"You're basically living off this" — When Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary rejected Back 9 dips

David and Nique Mealey appeared on Shark Tank season 4 episode 4 to pitch their buffalo chicken wing-flavored dip business. The husband-and-wife team sought $150,000 in exchange for 15% equity, valuing their venture at $1 million. Their product had generated $400,000 in sales over two years and was distributed in 400 Publix stores.

After tasting the dip, the Shark Tank investors praised its flavor, despite jokes about "blended chicken." When it came time for investment decisions, Kevin O'Leary acknowledged their entrepreneurial journey before declining.

"I admire your stick-to-itiveness to survive getting whacked from your job. This is happening to millions of Americans now. It's a tough economy out there. And then coming back with something that's actually working. You're basically living off this. But as an investment or a startup basically, there's a huge amount of risk in it right now," O'Leary stated before ultimately deciding, "As an investment, I'm sorry, I'm out."

The Shark Tank pitch took an unexpected turn when Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec, who had both initially rejected the product, returned with a joint offer of $150,000 for 25% equity, which the Mealeys accepted.

Kevin O'Leary passed on Back 9 Dips before Lori and Robert made a deal on Shark Tank

David Mealey previously worked as a golf equipment salesman before losing his job, which led the couple to launch Back 9 Catering. The catering business proved successful, with guests frequently praising their buffalo chicken dip. Recognizing its market potential, they decided to package and sell their popular creation.

During their pitch, the entrepreneurs highlighted their strong profit margins. Their product cost $2.52 to produce, sold wholesale for $5.25, and retailed between $7.99 and $8.99. These numbers impressed the Shark Tank investors, who acknowledged the healthy margins in an industry known for tight economics.

Nique Mealey was visibly pregnant during filming and gave birth to a baby girl just weeks after their taping session.

During the Shark Tank presentation, Daymond John immediately called the product a "chicken slurpee" after sampling it. While the description sounded unflattering, he clarified that he enjoyed the flavor despite his colorful characterization.

Meanwhile, Kevin O'Leary was laughing while imagining "chickens thrown into a blender." Between fits of laughter, he admitted that the taste was good.

Mark Cuban also praised the flavor but explained that food distribution fell outside his expertise areas, leading him to decline. Similarly, Lori Greiner complimented the taste but initially felt she lacked the right connections to help the business grow.

Daymond connected with the Mealeys' story of rebuilding after job loss. This prompted Lori to reconsider and propose a partnership deal. Seeing the potential, Robert Herjavec also joined Lori's offer after watching the exchanges.

After Shark Tank

The Shark Tank deal with Robert and Lori required restructuring as the company's value changed substantially. When filming took place in July, the product was available in approximately 400 Publix stores. However, by the time their episode aired, distribution had expanded to over 1,400 locations across multiple states.

The company secured valuable placement in Costco stores, significantly increasing its retail footprint. Additionally, they signed an agreement with a national food distributor, putting the product on track for nationwide availability by late 2013.

Unfortunately, disaster struck in 2013 when the USDA recalled over 12,000 pounds of Back 9 Dips products. Inspectors discovered anchovies in the dip formula, which they classified as "an undeclared allergen." This regulatory issue forced a complete product recall from store shelves.

Unable to recover from the extensive recall, Back 9 Dips ceased operations in 2014. The founders returned to separate careers after the company closure. David Mealey went back to the golf industry, becoming Head Technician at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club. Nique Mealey transitioned to a sales and marketing specialist role at Gigpro, utilizing her business experience in a new field.

The company’s official Instagram has been inactive since March 16, 2014.

Shark Tank season 16 airs on ABC network.

