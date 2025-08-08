10 greatest Power Rangers so far

Across over 30 seasons of the show, with many more to come, Power Rangers has an impressive legacy, as each season introduces new faces to the team, especially after the sixth season. However, most of the franchise's powerhouses trace their heritage to the earliest years.

Among the most notable are some legendary "Sixth Rangers," such as the Green Ranger Tommy Oliver and the Magna Defender, who may not technically be classified as a Ranger but were essential to the team. Red Rangers are, of course, strongly represented, often shown as leaders and some of the powerful members of their teams, though there are exceptions.

Throughout its history, the Power Rangers domain has never lacked iconic heroes, each with their distinct set of strengths and abilities tested in endless fights. Whichever era you find yourself jumping back into the action, the series' roster is filled with memorable characters whose skills and courage have defined the franchise for generations.

Tommy Oliver, Anubis Kruger, and 8 other greatest Power Rangers

10) Wesley "Wes" Collins: Time Force Red Ranger

Still from Wild Force (Image via Power Rangers YouTube Channel)

Wes Collins (Jason Faunt) stands out as a unique Red Ranger, notable for not leading his team, a role held instead by Jen Scotts (Erin Cahill), the Pink Ranger. After the apparent loss of Alex, the original Red Time Force Ranger, Wes is recruited when the team travels back in time.

Initially facing skepticism, Wes quickly proves his abilities and earns the trust of his fellow Rangers. Throughout the series, he becomes one of the select Red Rangers to be granted a specialized battle mode, the Battilizer. With this upgrade, including a sword and winged armor, Wes takes on formidable foes like Ransik and his forces, showcasing both his combat skills and growth.

9) Adam Park: Mighty Morphin Black Ranger & Zeo/Turbo Green Ranger

Still from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Image via Power Rangers YouTube Channel)

Adam Park (Johnny Yong Bosch) holds one of the longest tenures in Power Rangers history, serving across three different series and teams. He stepped into the role after Zack, the original Black Ranger and Jason’s second-in-command, and even appears in the developing Power Rangers cinematic universe on Netflix.

Highly respected by his teammates, Adam often functioned as second-in-command to Tommy in both Zeo and Turbo, regularly taking point, even ahead of Rocky. His dedication and leadership were particularly evident in Power Rangers in Space, where Adam faced off against dozens of enemies single-handedly, all without the aid of a morpher.

Adam’s adaptability, reliability, and heroism make him a standout Ranger whose legacy continues to influence the franchise’s evolution, including new projects in the Power Rangers cinematic universe.

8) Merrick Baliton: Wild Force Lunar Wolf Ranger

Still from Wild Force (Image via Power Rangers Channel)

Merrick (Phillip Andrew) joins ranks with the most outstanding Sixth Rangers, carrying with him a unique background as a warrior from an ancient civilization. In his attempt to save his people, Merrick wielded the Wolf Mask, but this heroic act came at a terrible price, for he then became corrupted and possessed by the evil Org, Zen-Aku.

Standing as the paramount enemy of the Wild Force Rangers in almost every regard, Zen-Aku was given practicality of strength and skill. Eventually, Merrick was able to fight free of Zen-Aku’s hold, cleansing the Wolf Mask as he took on the role of Lunar Wolf Ranger.

Even though he fought side-by-side with the Wild Force team in the thick of battles, Merrick would often stand mostly apart, forever changed by remnants of his past trials. The story arc brought an additional level to notions of redemption by giving viewers a hero weighing the burden of his history while finding a direction forward.

7) Trent Mercer: Dino Thunder White Ranger

Still from Dino Thunder (Image via Power Rangers YouTube Channel)

The White Dino Ranger had an eye-opening entrance. His debut was one of the franchise's defining Sixth-Ranger moments. Cast somewhat as a villain at the beginning, he showed great strength and could most often overpower the other Rangers. Using the Drago Morpher, he had in his command the formidable Zords: Dragozord and Stegozord.

Some features made the White Dino Ranger special, like his super speed and camouflage, powers he shared with the show's Red and Black Rangers. He could combine his two Zords into a kind of personal Megazord and could pilot it on his own, which is an extremely rare capability in Power Rangers lore.

His other weapon was the White Drago Sword, arguably making his arsenal one of the strangest ever, along with cementing the White Dino Ranger as an imposing and unforgettable force to reckon with.

6) Eric Myers: Time Force Quantum Ranger

Still from Time Force (Image via Power Rangers YouTube Channel)

Eric Myers (played by Daniel Southworth), the Quantum Ranger, is one of the Sixth Rangers in Power Rangers Time Force who gained his reputation through being originally antagonistic and aloof.

Part of the Silver Guardians, a protective force in Silver Hills, Eric takes the Quantum Morpher by force in a fight to receive his powers and to better his position and status as a leader among the Silver Guardians. His Zord is the Quantum Defender, and he pilots the mighty Quantasaurus Rex (Q-Rex) Zord, which he drives by voice instead of a cockpit.

Eric usually works independently of the Time Force Rangers, consistent with his cold and solitary nature, and sometimes conflicts with them. However, he eventually becomes an unwilling ally and partners with the Rangers when it suits the city.

Throughout the series, Eric's character changes from being a bitter and self-centered soldier to a more cooperative individual, eventually joining forces with Wes Collins as a co-leader of the Silver Guardians. The Q-Rex Zord and Eric's fighting skills rank him among the strongest Rangers in the franchise.

5) Robert "RJ" James: Jungle Fury Purple Ranger

Still from Jungle Fury (Image via Power Rangers YouTube Channel)

RJ James (David de Lautour) is the mentor of the Rangers in Power Rangers: Jungle Fury and represents a prominent character without the classical superpowers or android augmentations. He has physical power and martial arts skills that bring him to the front as a strong individual, particularly when he enters Ranger mode.

Aside from his fighting prowess, RJ's contributions as an engineer are also noteworthy—he designs much of the team's equipment and weapons, including some of their morphers. Second, his bond with the Wolf spirit, which is one of the strongest of the Jungle Fury spirits, further enhances his capabilities.

RJ's blend of martial arts expertise, technical ingenuity, and spiritual resilience makes him among the strongest Rangers in the franchise, highlighting the power of skill and brains combined with brute power.

4) Anubis Cruger: S.P.D. Shadow Ranger

Still from S.P.D. (Image via Power Rangers YouTube Channel)

Anubis "Doggie" Cruger (John Tui) stands out from the other Rangers as the only non-human in this list. Being a Sirian, an anthropomorphic dog-like species with scaly skin, Doggie is not only the Sixth Ranger but the Commanding Officer of the SPD team. He chooses and trains the Rangers under his leadership.

With his unparalleled swordsmanship, Doggie uses the Shadow Saber, one of the most legendary weapons in the franchise. Aside from his fighting prowess, he is also admired for his intelligence and vast experience.

Though his stubbornness sometimes gets the best of him, his commitment to the well-being and success of his team remains steadfast, solidifying his position as a formidable and reliable leader in the Power Rangers franchise.

3) Jason Lee Scott: Mighty Morphin Red Ranger

Still from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Image via PR Official YouTube Channel)

Jason Lee Scott (Austin St. John) is still an iconic Power Rangers figure as the Red Ranger and team leader of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. With the Tyrannosaurus Power Coin, Jason was immediately shown to be a formidable Ranger and natural-born leader who accepted responsibility and acted swiftly in times of need.

Following the transfer of his Red Ranger powers to Rocky, Jason's tale resumed in Power Rangers Zeo, where he again joined the team as the Gold Zeo Ranger. His new skills were temporarily bestowed upon him by Trey of Triforia, further cementing his legacy in the franchise. Jason's mix of brawn, leadership, and commitment has established him among the most legendary and admired Rangers in the series' vast multiverse.

2) Jack Landors: S.P.D. Red Ranger

Still from S.P.D. (Image via Power Rangers YouTube Channel)

Jack Landors, played by Brandon Jay McLaren, is the Red Ranger and commander of the S.P.D. B-Squad team. Jack's origin story starts off very humble, once a street thief, who operated with his best friend Z Delgado in order to try and help those in need. Jack gets a second chance at redemption and joins S.P.D. and becomes the Red Ranger, where he matures into a strategic and empathetic leader.

Jack has the special skill of intangibility, inherited from his father and mother, which enables him to phase through solid materials, a valuable asset in combat. As Red Ranger, he carries signature equipment such as the Delta Blasters and the mighty SPD Battlizer, driving Zords such as Delta Runner 1 and SWAT Flyer 1.

Even though his leadership is at times unorthodox and resists authority, Jack gains the respect and loyalty of his fellow Rangers, particularly Sky Tate. Having defeated Emperor Gruumm and the Troobian Empire, Jack decides to leave S.P.D. and pursue a life of helping others. Jack's tale is one of maturity, redemption, and a dedication to making a positive impact, both in and out of his suit.

1) Tommy Oliver: Green/White Mighty Morphin Ranger; Red Zeo/Turbo Ranger, Black Dino Ranger

Still from Dino Thunder (Image via Power Rangers YouTube Channel)

Tommy Oliver, played by Jason David Frank, is one of the most iconic and popular Power Rangers characters throughout the franchise's run. First appearing as the Green Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Tommy started off life as a villain under Rita Repulsa's control, but soon proved himself to be a force capable of taking on the original Rangers individually. Once free from evil influence, he proved to be a worthy ally.

After losing his Green Ranger powers, Tommy came back as the White Ranger, assuming the mantle of team leader and new abilities, and introducing the Tigerzord to the team. Tommy's continued presence resumed as he shifted into roles as the Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger, and eventually Dr. Tommy Oliver, the Black Dino Ranger in Dino Thunder.

Culturally regarded as the greatest Sixth Ranger of the franchise, throughout several series and 193 episodes. Tommy's development from enemy to instructor and his numerous iconic guises have cemented his place as an enduring legacy in the Power Rangers universe, making him an iconic character generations of viewers know and revere.

Many seasons of the franchise are available to stream on Netflix.

