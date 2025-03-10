1923 puts an end to the mystery surrounding Zane Davis' fate

The second season of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, debuted on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025, taking fans for a spin about one of its main character's fate—Zane Davis. Played by Brian Geraghty, Zane was noticeably missing from the season 2 premiere despite being a major character in season 1.

However, episode 2 reintroduced him into the series. The episode provided some answers to the mystery about what happened after he was arrested for his interracial relationship with Alice Chow (played by Joy Osmanski) in 1923 season 1.

After being arrested, Zane found himself hospitalized following a severe injury. However, Jacob Dutton came to his rescue, and he soon reunited with his family. However, a series of devastating events soon awaited him, which will have fans questioning Zane Davis' fate again and again.

What happened to Zane Davis in 1923?

The first season of 1923 established Brian Geraghty's Zane Davis as a foreman in the Dutton Ranch. However, in the season 1 finale, Zane and his wife, Alice, who is Asian, were arrested for miscegenation, aka interracial marriage. However, 1923 season 2 episode 2 reveals that Zane is still in the hospital being treated after the severe injuries he sustained while protecting his family from Alice's arresting officers.

Meanwhile, Jacob Dutton visited the local judge handling the Davis case and took responsibility for the two. However, the judge wouldn't give up easily and wanted the name of the priest who wed Zane and Alice in exchange for giving them freedom. However, Jacob and his sheriff pal found a bottle of liquor at the judge's desk, which they used as leverage since Prohibition was already in action.

In the end, the judge let Zane and Alice free without any trouble. But unknown to the couple, as well as Jacob, trouble would find them anyway. While Jacob was collecting Zane, Alice, and the kids and rushing home, they were caught in the forecasted snowstorm.

Zane wanted to burn the wagon to keep his kids warm, but Jacob flipped the wagon instead to provide shelter for everyone. He didn't want to burn it as it was the only thing that could bring Zane home.

The last fans saw of them was a shot of everyone huddled together, hoping to survive the storm. Many wondered if they would make it out alive. Thankfully, it was the next day after the snowstorm hit, and they miraculously survived and were able to return home.

However, another tragedy hit Zane in 1923 season 2 episode 3. Following the head injury he got during the previous season, the doctor gave him a grave diagnosis. It turned out that fluid had built up in his brain, and there was no other option to cure it but to drill a hole in his head, which should have been done at the hospital. They were not giving up, and Miller had the drill ready.

The problem was that there was no anesthesia available that could help with Zane's pain during the process. The end of the third episode of season 2 further left fans wondering about what comes next for Zane Davis.

Will Zane survive?

Taylor Sheridan's 1923 is an ongoing series, and with the show only in its third episode of season 2 at the time of writing, Zane Davis' fate is still up in the air. But if he survives until the next couple of episodes, at the very least, the answer is yes.

Before the season even premiered, Paramount+ released first-look photos and teasers, and in one of the still images, Brian Geraghty's Zane Davis is alive and well. And per the image caption, that particular scene is from 1923 season 2 episode 7. The image also makes it look like Zane is fine as he is seen standing outdoors, so it's fair to say that he would likely recover from his head injury.

Watch the complete first season of 1923 on Paramount+, with new episodes of season 2 being aired weekly on Sundays at 12 am ET.

