What time 1923 season 2 be released? Release time, streaming details, and more

1923 season 2 is set to return to the small screen, promising an exciting continuation of the Dutton family saga. The series, a prequel to Yellowstone, has become a favorite and season 2 will premiere on February 23, 2025, at 12 am ET on Paramount Plus.

This upcoming season will focus on the Dutton family’s struggle to survive as enemies close in and the harsh winter threatens their land. Jacob and Cara Dutton, played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, continue to fight to protect their ranch and legacy, facing new challenges and adversaries.

As the story unfolds, Spencer Dutton’s journey to return home becomes a key storyline, with his reunion with Alexandra taking center stage.

1923 season 2 releases on February 23, 2025

1923 season 2 will premiere on February 23, 2025, marking the return of the Dutton family’s epic saga. For those in the United States, it will be available to stream on Paramount+ at midnight ET on Sunday, February 23, or 9 pm PT on Saturday, February 22.

Region Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) February 22, 2025, Saturday 9:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) February 23, 2025, Sunday 12:00 am ET Brazil (BRT) February 23, 2025, Sunday 2:00 am BRT UK (BST) February 23, 2025, Sunday 5:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) February 23, 2025, Sunday 6:00 am CET India (IST) February 23, 2025, Sunday 10:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) February 23, 2025, Sunday 7:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) February 23, 2025, Sunday 12:00 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) February 23, 2025, Sunday 3:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) February 23, 2025, Sunday 5:00 pm NZST

Streaming details of 1923 season 2

1923 season 2 will be exclusive to Paramount+, so it will not be available on other streaming platforms. For those who do not have Paramount+, you can subscribe to their Essential plan at $8 per month or $60 per year. Another option is the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $13 per month or $120 per year.

1923 season 1 recap

At the start of 1923 season 1, Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) run the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch after Jacob's brother James's death in the early 1920s. During this rough time, the Dutton family faces many dangers, such as a range war with Scottish ranchers led by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn).

Banner's men attack the Duttons, killing John Sr. and seriously hurting Jacob, which makes the situation worse. Cara takes over running the livestock association while Jacob gets better.

At the same time, Donald Whitfield, played by Timothy Dalton, a cruel businessman, shows up and tries to buy the Duttons' land for its valuable minerals. Whitfield pressures the family, and Jacob tries to do right by the Duttons.

However, Banner is eventually freed, which makes the fight last longer. The Duttons are having money problems, especially because their taxes are past due. As the land and legacy of the Duttons become more at risk, the stakes get higher.

To address his PTSD from World War I, his nephew Spencer Dutton has relocated to Africa. Learning big game hunting, he develops feelings for Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer).

But things get convoluted when Alexandra's ex-boyfriend challenges Spencer, sparking a fatal duel. Alexandra returns to London, leaving Spencer to negotiate more family issues by way of his return to Montana.

Aminah Nieves' character, Teonna Rainwater, is mistreated at an Indian boarding school; she kills a nun and then flees. More horrible events transpire along her path as she seeks safety, and the cops step up their hunt for her.

Jack and Elizabeth Dutton get married at the end of season 1, but subsequently suffer a terrible miscarriage, which aggravates matters even more in the family. The Duttons might lose their territory, thus they are preparing for a fight.

What to expect from 1923 season 2 episode 1: The Killing Season

The Dutton family is expected to continue fighting to protect their history in the first episode of 1923 season 2, which is called The Killing Season." The season starts with a harsh, cold winter that makes things harder for Jacob and Cara Dutton. Trump and Banner Creighton, two of their enemies, are closing in on the Duttons, making it even harder for them to protect their land.

Spencer Dutton's journey home is important to the story because he has to go through dangerous terrain to get to Montana to see his family. In the first episode, Spencer faces his past and the Dutton family gets ready for more threats.

The trailer description of 1923 season 2 states,

"A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."

The first episode is expected to showcase the Duttons’ valor. This time they will fight not only for their land but for their very survival.

1923 season 2 will be available to stream on Paramount+.

