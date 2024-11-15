4 magical shows to watch while waiting for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 1 end

In a world where magic never truly fades, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place breathes new life into a beloved franchise. This sequel picks up with Justin Russo, now an adult, who has traded his wizarding wand for a more mundane life with his wife Giada and their two sons, Roman and Milo. But when his sister Alex shows up with a young wizard-in-training named Billie, Justin is pulled back into the magical chaos he thought he left behind.

The show captures the essence of family dynamics while introducing fresh challenges. Billie, a rebellious teen seeking guidance, adds a new layer to the story. Returning actors like Selena Gomez playing Alex add a little 'old school' flavor to it that stays near to the hearts of the long-time viewers.

With themes of family, acceptance, and growth, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is worth a watch for fans of the original series or those who like light-hearted family entertainment!

Trending

For fans spellbound by the fun new sequel of their beloved childhood classic Disney show, here are a few more magical shows like Wizards Beyond The Waverly Place to binge on while they wait for season one to end.

The Magicians, The Thundermans, and other shows to watch while waiting for season 1 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place to end

1) The Magicians (2015)

a still from The Magicians (image via Syfy)

In a realm where magic is real and consequences are dire, The Magicians entices viewers into the multitiered mix of fantasy and reality. It is about the life story of Quentin Coldwater, a young man who discovers a secret school for magicians named Brakebills, and how he and his friends Alice and Eliot learn that magic does not always come as fun and games but comes with dark twists and heavy responsibilities.

The nature of this show captivates audiences it possesses a very complex character, which translates to mature themes. Other than the traditional stories of magic, the exploration goes toward themes of identity, depression, and struggles to fit in.

The cast, including Jason Ralph as Quentin and Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice, delivers performances that resonate deeply with the viewers. For Wizards Beyond Waverly Place fans, The Magicians is an excellent substitute. More mature themes of magic envelop this series with suspense and emotional depth.

The Magicians is available on Netflix.

2) The Thundermans (2013)

a still from The Thundermans (image via Nickelodeon)

In a world where superheroes live right next door, The Thundermans delivers a fun twist on family life. The show follows the Thunderman family, who are not your average suburbanites—they have superpowers! On center stage are twins Max, played by Jack Griffo, and Phoebe, played by Kira Kosarin. While Phoebe dreams of becoming a superhero, Max has aspirations of villainy.

It brings about everything from humorous sibling rivalry to relatable struggles balancing superhero duties with their nondescriptive lives. It is even comical with their parents, as Hank, played by Chris Tallman, and Barb, played by Rosa Blasi, add a layer of charm like the cast in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

For fans of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, The Thundermans has a similar magical and humorous approach. It's full of heartwarming moments, and laugh-out-loud scenarios, and is just perfect to fill that magical void while waiting for season 1 to end.

The Thundermans is available on Hulu.

3) Sabrina The Teenage Witch (1996)

a still from Sabrina The Teenage Witch (image via ABC)

With magic only a spell away, Sabrina the Teenage Witch charms with a great mix of humor and heart. The show follows Sabrina Spellman, a typical teenager who finds out on her sixteenth birthday that she is actually a witch. But with her wacky aunts, Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick), along with a wisecracking talking cat named Salem (voiced over by Nick Bakay), Sabrina juggles high school with learning how to master her magical powers.

Viewers are attracted to the show through its realistic themes of friendship, love, and the struggle to fit in. The mishaps cause humorous situations to develop from Sabrina's spells going awry. To all those awaiting Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 1 to conclude, they should not miss the similar blend of magic with everyday challenges offered by Sabrina the Teenage Witch while they wait for more wizarding fun in season 1 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch is available on Prime Video.

4) Once Upon a Time (2011)

a still from Once Upon a Time (image via ABC)

Where fairy tales meet the real world, Once Upon a Time weaves a web of magic, adventure, and redemption. The show focuses on her identity crisis, with Emma Swan, Jennifer Morrison, playing a bail bond agent who finds out she's the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming. She gets lured into the magical town of Storybrooke, Maine, where fairytale characters have been transported by a magical curse that took their memories away.

Such a curse was courtesy of Evil Queen Regina Mills, played by Lana Parrilla, and breaking that curse turns out to be Emma's mission. It's a unique premise for the entire show, with the inclusion of fairy-tale material mixed into modern themes of hope and love, including identity. Its ensemble cast includes Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White and Josh Dallas as Prince Charming, each adding depth to their character so one cares what happens to them.

For viewers who love the action in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, there is a similar sense of adventure and family dynamics in Once Upon a Time. Both series focus on the challenges of growing up with magical powers, while highlighting the more salient values of friendship and bravery.

This series is ideal for fans who seek more magical adventures to keep them entertained while they wait for new episodes, filled with captivating storytelling and rich character development, of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Once Upon a Time is available on Prime Video.

As the anticipation builds for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, fans can dive into the magical worlds of these enchanting supernatural shows each offering their unique blend of fantasy and fun to keep spirits high until the next episode drops!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback