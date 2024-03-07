When does The Thundermans Return come out? Release timings for all countries

The Thundermans Return is a 2024 superhero comedy film written by Jed Spingarn and Eric Donald and directed by Trevor Kirschner. It is scheduled for release in the United States on March 7, 2024, at 7 pm ET/PT. The film serves as a reunion for the popular comedy television series The Thundermans, which aired on Nickelodeon from October 2013 to May 2018.

The show's premise centers on the Thundermans, a family endowed with superhuman abilities, as they endeavor to maintain ordinary lives in the fictional locale of Hiddenville.

The Thundermans Return features the original cast members, including Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, and Rosa Blasi, reprising their roles as the Thunderman family.

What time does The Thundermans Return come out?

The Thundermans Return is set to premiere in the United States at 7 pm ET/PT. Nickelodeon has also planned an all-day marathon of The Thundermans, culminating with the premiere of the new movie on Thursday, March 7, beginning at 6 am.

Where to watch The Thundermans Return?

The Thundermans Return will be available on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the United States, followed by a subsequent release on Nickelodeon channels worldwide later in the month. Viewers can also stream the movie on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, Latin America, and Italy on March 7, 2024.

The Thundermans series overview

In the series, Phoebe aspired to be a superhero, utilizing her powers for good, while her twin sibling Max harbored ambitions of becoming a notorious supervillain. Their parents, Hank and Barb, strove to lead normal lives sans their superpowers, though with limited success, while Nora and Billy eagerly embraced their powers whenever opportunities arose.

Dr. Colosso, a former supervillain transformed into a rabbit, resided in Max's underground lair and guided him on villainy. At the conclusion of the second season, Chloe was introduced as the newest addition to the family.

In the third season, Phoebe embarked on superhero training, while the formidable supervillain Dark Mayhem mentored Max in the ways of villainy. As the season progressed, Dark Mayhem tasked Max with proving his villainous nature by stripping Phoebe of her superpower. However, Max chose his family over villainy and transitioned into a superhero.

In the fourth and final season, Max and Phoebe, operating as the Thunder Twins, were nominated as potential members of the prestigious Hero League team known as the Z-Force. By the season's end, Phoebe and Max assumed leadership of the Z-Force, enlisting the Thundermans as official members.

The Thundermans Return plot explained

The upcoming film follows the Thunderman family after three years of fighting crime in Metroburg. They are unexpectedly stripped of their superhero assignment and sent back to their hometown of Hiddenville.

While Hank and Barb eagerly anticipate their return, Chloe forms new friendships, and Billy and Nora embrace the idea of a normal school life. Meanwhile, Max and Phoebe are determined to reclaim their superhero status.

The movie promises the return of beloved characters, the introduction of new villains, and visits to familiar locations in the original series. The cast includes Kira Kosarin as Phoebe, Jack Griffo as Max, Addison Riecke as Nora, Diego Velazquez as Billy, Maya Le Clark as Chloe, Chris Tallman as Hank, and Rosa Blasi as Barb.

