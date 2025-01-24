48 Hours Season 38, episode 16: A detailed case overview of Kevin Jiang

Season 38, Episode 16 of 48 Hours, about The Case of Kevin Jiang, premieres on January 25, 2025, on CBS, and Paramount+. Directed by Rob Klug, this episode explores the tragic murder of Kevin Jiang, a Yale graduate student, who was fatally shot in New Haven, Connecticut.

The episode delves into the details of the case, where Kevin Jiang was ambushed and shot multiple times near his fiancée’s apartment. Authorities soon focused on Qinxuan Pan, a former MIT artificial intelligence researcher with ties to Jiang’s fiancée, Zion Perry.

Through interviews and investigative reporting, 48 Hours uncovers the complex web of relationships, the timeline of events, and the relentless pursuit of justice in this heartbreaking case. Viewers will gain insight into how law enforcement worked tirelessly to bring Kevin Jiang’s killer to justice.

Trending

Case Overview of Yale Graduate Kevin Jiang

Kevin a Yale graduate was murdered by Qinxuan (Image via Unsplash @Vadim Sherbakov)

Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old Yale graduate student, was murdered on February 6, 2021, in New Haven, Connecticut. A promising environmental scientist and US Army National Guard officer, Jiang was shot multiple times at close range shortly after leaving his fiancée Zion Perry's apartment. According to police reports, the incident followed a collision between Jiang’s car and an SUV driven by Qinxuan Pan. Audio surveillance captured the sound of the collision, followed by gunshots, as Jiang approached Pan’s vehicle.

Jiang, born on February 14, 1994, in Seattle, Washington, to Chinese-American parents, excelled academically and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Washington. At Yale, he pursued a master’s in environmental science while dedicating time to volunteering at a homeless shelter and his local church. Just a week before his death, Jiang had become engaged to Perry.

The arrest warrant indicated that Pan, a former MIT researcher and acquaintance of Perry, had shown interest in her in the past. Pan fled the scene after the crime, leaving behind a trail of evidence that eventually linked him to the murder. Jiang’s untimely death left the Yale and New Haven communities in shock and grief.

The details about the Investigation and Charges Against Qinxuan Pan

Qinxuan's car was found on the track in North Haven (Image via Unsplash @Julian Hochgesang)

After a three-month manhunt, Qinxuan Pan, a 30-year-old former MIT researcher, was arrested in Alabama in connection with Kevin Jiang’s murder. Pan, charged with first-degree murder, is being held on $20 million bail. Evidence detailed in arrest warrants revealed that Pan intentionally rammed Jiang’s car before shooting him. Despite claiming the incident was unrelated, Pan’s suspicious actions immediately following the murder raised red flags.

Shortly after the shooting, Pan’s car was found stuck on railroad tracks in North Haven, Connecticut. Police encountered Pan at the scene, but he failed to provide valid documentation for the rental car he was driving. Pan later disappeared from a nearby motel, leaving behind incriminating items, including a gun, ammunition, and a briefcase. Surveillance footage also tied Pan to the scene of Jiang’s murder.

Pan was ultimately discovered in Alabama, living under a false identity with $19,000 in cash, multiple cell phones, and his father’s passport. Authorities also established Pan’s prior connection to Jiang’s fiancée, Zion Perry, through their time at MIT. Although Perry denied a romantic relationship with Pan, his interest in her became a key element of the investigation. After pleading guilty, Pan now faces a 35-year prison sentence without the possibility of probation or parole.

Watch 48 Hours streaming on CBS and Paramount+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out Apple TV+'s cutest new show HERE