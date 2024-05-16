5 TV shows to watch if you liked Tracker on Paramount+

Tracker is an American TV series based on the novel The Never Game (2019) by Jeffery Deaver. The first episode of Tracker, titled 'Klamath Falls' was aired on February 11, 2024. Soon after the first season, the series was renewed for a second season in March 2024.

Tracker is produced by Jeffrey Deaver and Connie Dolphin. This action drama series is about a survivalist who goes by the name of Colter Shaw. He helps the police, crime departments, and people of his city to solve crimes and mysteries, in exchange for money. The series stars Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany, and Fiona Rene among others.

Sherlock, and 4 other TV shows to watch if you liked Tracker

1) Bodertown (2016-2020)

Bordertown is a similar show like Tracker (Image by Netflix)

The story of Bodertown revolves around a top murder investigator, who shifts to the small town of Lappeenranta. He thinks that shifting from the capital city of Finland to a small town will buy him more time with his family as his workload will fall drastically.

However, things turn out to be quite the opposite as he realizes that a small town does not always mean fewer crimes and less work.

This series stars Ville Virtanen, Olivia Ainali, Anu Sinisalo, IIkka Villi, and Lenita Susi among others.

2) Criminal Minds (2005-Present)

Tracker fans can also watch Criminal Minds (Image by TV Promos)

This series is about the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). They dig deeper into criminal and nefarious mindsets and analyze them, to know their next move, before they can cause more damage. In this way, they can lower the crime rate by stopping the criminals by knowing what the future target is.

The synopsis of this series as per Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"An elite squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminal minds, anticipating the perpetrators' next moves before they can strike again. Each member of the "mind hunter" team brings his or her expertise to pinpoint predators.......quirky genius, the former media liaison who manages to adeptly balance family life and the job, and a computer wizard."

This show stars Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, Paget Brewmaster, Thomas Gibson, and Joe Mantegna among many others.

3) Bones (2005-2017)

Go ahead and watch Bones, if you have already seen Tracker (Image by J.P.G Random)

This is a police procedural comedy series in which F.B.I Agent Seeley Booth is seen teaming up with an anthropologist called Dr. Temperance Brennan. They solve cases together and complement each other, especially when it comes to cases in which the bones are left as the only trail.

This series stars Emily Deschanel, Michaela Conlin, David Boreanaz, Tamara Taylor, and Eric Millegan among others.

4) Sherlock (2010-2017)

Sherlock is another show Tracker fans might enjoy (Image by Sherlock)

This show is based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes detective stories and his fictional character Sherlock Holmes. Sherlock is seen in modern-day London, along with his assistant Dr. John Watson, a war veteran. Together, they are seen cracking and solving crucial cases.

The synopsis of this series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"In this contemporary version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective stories, Dr. John Watson is a war vet just home from Afghanistan.......advertises for a flatmate. Almost as soon as Watson moves into the Baker Street flat, they are embroiled in mysteries, and Sherlock's nemesis, Moriarty, appears to have a hand in the crimes."

This series stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott, Martin Freeman, Lara Pulver, and Rupert Graves among many more.

5) Top of the Lake (2013-2017)

Top of the Lake has an interesting plot buildup similar to Tracker (Image by BBC)

This mystery drama series is about the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant girl named Tui Mitcham. Robin Griffin is called to investigate this disappearance. While conducting her investigation, she comes across dark secrets about the town. This case is more of a self-discovery journey for Robin and no matter what comes her way, she must find Tui.

The synopsis of this series as per Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Set in a remote mountain town in New Zealand, "Top of the Lake" centers on the disappearance of 12-year-old Tui, who is five months pregnant. She is last seen standing chest deep in a freezing lake, and now all attention is focused on......limits are tested amid clashes with Matt, the missing girl's father and local drug lord, and GJ, a guru at a local women's camp."

This series stars Elizabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman, Ewen Leslie, Alice Englert, and Gwendoline Christie among others.

Tracker is now streaming on Paramount +.