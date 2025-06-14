48 Hours: The Day My Mother Vanished- A detailed case overview

The upcoming 48 Hours episode on CBS, titled The Day My Mother Vanished, features the years-long search by Tammy's daughter, Nikki Bates, and every important episode of the case.

The episode features interviews with investigators, family members, plus exclusive footage, giving viewers a glimpse of the long battle that continues today.

In December 2006, 29-year-old Tammy Myers disappeared from Texas under suspicious circumstances, just days before Christmas. At the time, she was living with her boyfriend, William Joseph Greer, who had a history of violent behavior.

Tammy's sudden disappearance sparked concern among the family, but the investigation failed to gain momentum because there was no evidence.

Trending

Three days after her disappearance, Greer was arrested by police in Brazoria County, Texas, half-naked and intoxicated. However, police were unable to arrest him immediately due to a lack of evidence, and Greer had fled the country by then.

48 Hours: The Day My Mother Vanished is set to premiere on CBS on June 14, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

48 Hours: The Day My Mother Vanished - Detailed case description

48 Hours: The Day My Mother Vanished. (Representative image via Pexels)

Tammy Myers was reported missing in December 2006. At the time, she was separated from her husband and living with William Greer. According to CBS News, Greer had a violent past. Tammy's daughter, Nikki Myers Bates, later said she had seen her mother with bruises and signs of assault on several occasions.

According to CBS News, on December 26, 2006, three days after Tammy disappeared, Greer was captured by police in Brazoria County. In a bodycam, Greer gave a partial confession in which he said:

"The gun went off on its own."

However, police could not arrest him at the time due to the absence of a body and other physical evidence. According to investigating authorities, by the time they had enough leads, Greer had left the country. Grier remained on the run for the next 11 years.

According to CBS, a special operation was launched, "Operation Catch a Toe," named after one of Greer's hallmarks – he had a toe cut off in a bicycle accident, which was depicted on his posters. In November 2017, Greer was arrested based on a tip from Mexico, and an examination of his shoes led to his identification.

The court trial in Tammy Myers' case

48 Hours: The Day My Mother Vanished. (Representative image via Pexels)

After being extradited to the United States, Greer pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison without trial because it was difficult to prove a murder plan in the absence of Tammy's body, as per the reports.

To date, Tammy's body has not been recovered. The search is still ongoing. Nikki Myers Bates is working with Texas Equusearch and other volunteers to search for potential locations. However, scent dogs responded during a search in the woods of Cleveland, Texas, but digging was not possible at the time. Nikki is still identifying potential areas using old maps and Google images.

According to official sources, law enforcement agencies and Tammy's family are working together to find her.

Viewers can delve into this case by watching 48 Hours: The Day My Mother Vanished, which will air on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryansh Saraswat Suryansh Saraswat is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Asian Academy of Film and Television. Additionally, he has a one-year diploma in Electronic Media and a three-year diploma in Dramatic Arts.



Prior to Sportskeeda, Suryansh worked as a Hindi writer at Pocket FM for a year. He also has two years of experience in filmmaking and media content creation, where he developed strong research, scriptwriting, and content production skills.



Suryansh is passionate about the entertainment industry, particularly its ability to unite people and spark conversations through movies, music, reality TV, and celebrity trends. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by using reliable sources, cross-checking facts, staying updated, and writing responsibly.



He enjoys reading novels and plays, watching films, and pursuing photography in his free time. He is particularly fascinated by the 90s era, which he considers the golden age of Indian cinema. He especially loves films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Know More