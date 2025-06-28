48 Hours: The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein - A detailed case overview

Blaze Bernstein was a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania sophomore who vanished on the night of January 2, 2018, while visiting his family in Orange County, California. Investigators say he left home to meet his former high-school classmate, Samuel Woodward, at Borrego Park and never returned. Eight days later, searchers uncovered Blaze Bernstein's body in a shallow grave.

Ad

He had been stabbed 28 times. Authorities soon arrested Woodward, linking him to a neo-Nazi group and labeling the killing a hate crime motivated by Blaze Bernstein's Jewish faith and sexual orientation.

After years of COVID delays and mental competency hearings, Woodward was convicted in July 2024 and sentenced to life without parole that November. Viewers can revisit every stage of the investigation tonight when 48 Hours airs an encore of The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein at 10 pm ET/PT (9 pm CT) on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Ad

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Blaze Bernstein’s disappearance and the frantic search

Ad

On January 3, 2018, Blaze Bernstein’s parents checked his room and found his wallet, keys, and glasses still at home, clear signs that something was wrong. Police combed Borrego Park for days while friends distributed flyers and monitored social media.

Phone records later showed Blaze had shared his address with Samuel Woodward via Snapchat shortly before heading out. Rainstorms on January 9 exposed the grave that ended the family’s hope of a safe return.

Ad

According to CBS News, on June 21, 2025, Blaze’s mother, Jeanne Pepper, told 48 Hours that her son’s blend of intellect and kindness was remarkable. She stated:

"I call him a unicorn,...I think about Blaze all the time, because when I see things, I think to myself, 'what would Blaze be doing now?”

From evidence trail to arrest: how detectives focused on Samuel Woodward

Woodward initially claimed he had dropped Blaze in the park and driven away, but investigators noted defensive cuts on his hands and seized his car. Tests revealed blood from both men on the vehicle’s headliner, and a knife sheath bearing Blaze Bernstein’s DNA was later found in Woodward’s bedroom.

Ad

Prosecutors also uncovered a digital “hate diary” in which Woodward sought prestige within the Atomwaffen Division. The hate-crime enhancement was added in August 2018, reflecting Woodward’s extremist ideology and the targeting of Blaze Bernstein because he was gay and Jewish.

Trial, life sentence, and the legacy of Blaze Bernstein

Ad

A three-month trial began in April 2024. Woodward’s defense conceded homicide but argued he acted in a panic triggered by an unwanted advance, an explanation jurors rejected. On July 3, 2024, the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder with hate-crime and knife-use enhancements, as per the Guardian report dated July 3, 2024

Sentencing followed on November 15, 2024. As per the ABC News report dated November 15, 2024, Judge Kimberly Menninger observed:

“Unfortunately for the court and for the defendant, I’ve never seen any evidence of this up to this point in time.”

Ad

The court imposed life without the possibility of parole. Victim-impact statements underscored the family’s loss. As per an ABC News report dated November 15, 2024, Jeanne Pepper said:

“I had to go to a cemetery with a broken heart and choose a grave for my 19-year-old son.”

Blaze's parents later launched “BlazeItForward,” a kindness campaign encouraging people worldwide to perform good deeds in his memory. Jeanne Pepper told CBS in a June 21, 2025, feature:

Ad

“Blaze’s life mattered and he has a legacy … to inspire people to be better.”

Tonight’s 48 Hours encore retraces every step, from the Snapchat trail to the hate diary, ensuring that Blaze's story, and the lessons it carries about bias-driven violence, remain at the forefront of public consciousness.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More