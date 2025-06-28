48 Hours: The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein - A detailed case overview

Blaze Bernstein was a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania sophomore who vanished on the night of January 2, 2018, while visiting his family in Orange County, California. Investigators say he left home to meet his former high-school classmate, Samuel Woodward, at Borrego Park and never returned. Eight days later, searchers uncovered Blaze Bernstein's body in a shallow grave.
He had been stabbed 28 times. Authorities soon arrested Woodward, linking him to a neo-Nazi group and labeling the killing a hate crime motivated by Blaze Bernstein's Jewish faith and sexual orientation.
After years of COVID delays and mental competency hearings, Woodward was convicted in July 2024 and sentenced to life without parole that November. Viewers can revisit every stage of the investigation tonight when 48 Hours airs an encore of The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein at 10 pm ET/PT (9 pm CT) on CBS and streams on Paramount+.
What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE
Blaze Bernstein’s disappearance and the frantic search
On January 3, 2018, Blaze Bernstein’s parents checked his room and found his wallet, keys, and glasses still at home, clear signs that something was wrong. Police combed Borrego Park for days while friends distributed flyers and monitored social media.
Phone records later showed Blaze had shared his address with Samuel Woodward via Snapchat shortly before heading out. Rainstorms on January 9 exposed the grave that ended the family’s hope of a safe return.
According to CBS News, on June 21, 2025, Blaze’s mother, Jeanne Pepper, told 48 Hours that her son’s blend of intellect and kindness was remarkable. She stated:
"I call him a unicorn,...I think about Blaze all the time, because when I see things, I think to myself, 'what would Blaze be doing now?”
From evidence trail to arrest: how detectives focused on Samuel Woodward
Woodward initially claimed he had dropped Blaze in the park and driven away, but investigators noted defensive cuts on his hands and seized his car. Tests revealed blood from both men on the vehicle’s headliner, and a knife sheath bearing Blaze Bernstein’s DNA was later found in Woodward’s bedroom.
Prosecutors also uncovered a digital “hate diary” in which Woodward sought prestige within the Atomwaffen Division. The hate-crime enhancement was added in August 2018, reflecting Woodward’s extremist ideology and the targeting of Blaze Bernstein because he was gay and Jewish.
Trial, life sentence, and the legacy of Blaze Bernstein
A three-month trial began in April 2024. Woodward’s defense conceded homicide but argued he acted in a panic triggered by an unwanted advance, an explanation jurors rejected. On July 3, 2024, the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder with hate-crime and knife-use enhancements, as per the Guardian report dated July 3, 2024
Sentencing followed on November 15, 2024. As per the ABC News report dated November 15, 2024, Judge Kimberly Menninger observed:
“Unfortunately for the court and for the defendant, I’ve never seen any evidence of this up to this point in time.”
The court imposed life without the possibility of parole. Victim-impact statements underscored the family’s loss. As per an ABC News report dated November 15, 2024, Jeanne Pepper said:
“I had to go to a cemetery with a broken heart and choose a grave for my 19-year-old son.”
Blaze's parents later launched “BlazeItForward,” a kindness campaign encouraging people worldwide to perform good deeds in his memory. Jeanne Pepper told CBS in a June 21, 2025, feature:
“Blaze’s life mattered and he has a legacy … to inspire people to be better.”
Tonight’s 48 Hours encore retraces every step, from the Snapchat trail to the hate diary, ensuring that Blaze's story, and the lessons it carries about bias-driven violence, remain at the forefront of public consciousness.
Stay tuned for more updates.