Is there a new episode of 48 Hours this week (June 28, 2025)? Explained

48 Hours on CBS covers some of the most perplexing true-crime events in the form of documentaries. The show premiered in 1988 and is currently on its 37th season, with new episodes being released every Saturday.

As per CBS, there will be a new episode of 48 Hours on Saturday, 28 June 2025. The episode is scheduled to air at 10 pm ET on CBS and is titled The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein.

The upcoming episode is a re-airing of an episode that originally aired on Saturday, September 21, 2024. A summary of the episode by CBS News reads:

"A brilliant college student is killed by a former classmate. Inside the trial of the secret neo-Nazi prosecutors say murdered Blaze because he was gay and Jewish."

How to watch the 48 Hours episode airing this weekend?

The upcoming episode is scheduled to air on June 28, 2025 (image via CBS)

As mentioned earlier, the episode of 48 Hours re-airing this weekend is titled The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein. It will air at 10 pm ET on Saturday, June 28, 2025, on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

Full episodes of the show are also available on Pluto TV, YouTube, as well as the 48 Hours FAST Channel (free, advertiser-supported streaming) on CBSNews.com, Pluto TV, Paramount+, and its partner channels.

What is the new case in 48 Hours all about? – Details explored

Blaze Bernstein (image via CBS)

The Saturday episode of the true crime series will explore the circumstances surrounding the death of Blaze Bernstein, who was a student at the University of Pennsylvania.

On January 2, 2018, 19-year-old Blaze went to meet a former classmate at Borrego Park while visiting his family in California on winter break. When he did not appear at a scheduled appointment, his parents reported him missing. 8 days later, Bernstein’s body was discovered in a shallow grave at Borrego Park, with 28 stab wounds.

Initial investigations revealed that Bernstein had contacted an old classmate, Sam Woodward, through social media, and the two were supposed to meet. Upon questioning, Woodward first denied seeing Bernstein in the park but later altered his story.

Further investigation into Woodward revealed that he was connected to the neo-Nazi group, Atomwaffen Division, which promoted extreme anti-Semitic and homophobic views.

Since Bernstein was Jewish and openly gay, it was deduced that his murder was a hate crime, and Woodward was arrested on hate crime charges two days after Bernstein's body was found.

What happened to Sam Woodward?

After his arrest, Woodward, who was 20 at the time, was charged with murder and personal use of a deadly weapon. Hate crime enhancements were added later, and he was denied bail in November 2018 and had to remain in custody pending his trial.

His trial began in April 2024, and on July 3, 2024, he was found guilty of the murder of Blaze Bernstein. He received a life sentence without any possibility of parole in November 2024 and is currently imprisoned at the California Medical Facility.

The upcoming episode of the true-crime docuseries documents the details of the case and the subsequent trial, with firsthand accounts from family, friends, investigators, and the lawyers.

Catch all the details of the case on 48 Hours, on June 28, 2025, on CBS and Paramount+.

