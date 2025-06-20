Is there a new episode of 48 Hours on CBS (June 21, 2025)? Explored

Yes, there is an episode of 48 Hours scheduled to air on Saturday, June 21, 2025, on CBS. However, this is not a new episode, and it was originally aired on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Saturday's 48 Hours episode, as told by correspondent Erin Moriarty, is titled The Troubled Case Against Jane Dorotik.

The episode follows the case of Jane Dorotik, who was arrested after reporting her husband, Bob Dorotik, missing on February 13, 2000. Bob's body was found the next morning on the side of the road several miles away from the couple's Valley Center home in California. He was strangled and bludgeoned to death. 3 days after the body was found, Jane Dorotik was arrested for his murder.

Is there an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend? How to watch it?

Yes, there is an episode of 48 Hours airing this Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time or 9 pm Central Time on the CBS network. The episode will also be available for streaming on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

What is the 48 Hours episode all about? Details of the case explored

According to Oxygen, it all started on the evening of February 13, 2000, when Jane Dorotik's husband, Bob, went out for a run and never returned. According to CBS News, his body was discovered the next day, and it was determined that he was bludgeoned and strangled to death.

3 days after the body was recovered, the police stunned everyone when they arrested Jane and charged her with the brutal murder of her husband.

As reported by NBC 7 News, investigators claimed that Bob Dorotik was not killed where his body was found. Instead, they said that Bob Dorotik was killed at his home, where they found spots of blood all over the bedroom. To this, Jane Dorotik had said that Bob was suffering from a nosebleed and that they had dogs who had bled recently. However, authorities paid no heed to her statements and arrested her.

When Jane went to trial in May 2001, prosecutor Bonnie Howard-Regan said that blood was found at 20 locations in the house, as per CBS. Based on this, the prosecution theorized that Jane Dorotik had inflicted on her husband a blunt force trauma and strangled him. They said that she then dressed him in his jogging suit and dumped his body along the side of the road.

As per a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune, the jury deliberated upon Jane's case for 4 days before they found her guilty, and she was sentenced to 25 years in prison. However, Jane maintained her innocence throughout and spent years behind bars requesting a new examination of the evidence, but this was denied.

Jane also said that the authorities were biased and had focused on her from the beginning of the investigation, and did not follow other leads.

What happened to Jane finally? Details to be explored in 48 Hours

Finally, in 2016, Jane collaborated with a team from the Loyola Project for the Innocent. They analyzed the bedroom blood evidence, which the prosecutor had previously claimed belonged to Bob Dorotik.

According to CBS, the appeal stated that not every single spot in the bedroom, which was believed to be blood, was tested. Several blood-like stains turned out not to be blood. However, despite this, the state stood by its original investigation.

It was only during the pandemic in April 2020 that Jane Dorotik was temporarily released from prison. It was then that the San Diego County District Attorney's Office recommended that her conviction be overturned owing to the new evidence in her case.

However, in October 2020, the court decided to grant a re-trial and ruled that some key evidence presented in her original trial would not be admissible in the new trial. As per KBPS News, this new trial could never happen, as in May 2022, before the jury selection could happen, prosecutors dropped the charges.

Jane Dorotik is a free woman now. Catch her story on Saturday on CBS's 48 Hours.

