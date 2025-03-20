5 best characters from Running Point

Running Point is a sports comedy starring Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, and Brenda Song. Created by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, it follows Isla Gordon (Hudson), a former party girl who has turned her life around.

When her brother gives her the chance to become the president of their family’s basketball team, Isla realizes that running a team comes with its own set of challenges and learnings.

Running Point premiered on Netflix on February 27, 2025, and has received rave reviews for its performances, plot, and humor. Viewers who enjoyed the show or are planning to watch it can check the list below for some of its best characters.

Ness Gordon, Ali Lee, and other best characters from Running Point

1) Dyson Gibbs

Uche Agada plays Dyson Gibbs - Arrivals - Source: Getty

In Running Point, Dyson (Uche Agada) is an underdog who catches Isla Gordon's (Kate Hudson) attention early on. She trusts him and gives him a spot on the Los Angeles Waves. Though talented, he struggles with free throws.

Ali (Brenda Song) brings in a coach to teach him underhand shots, but Dyson wants to improve on his own. Over the season, he grows from a shy, awkward player to a confident team member, ultimately mastering underhand free throws in the finale.

2) Ness Gordon

Scott MacArthur plays Ness Gordon - Source: Getty

One of the most hilarious and likable characters on Running Point is Ness, played by Scott MacArthur. While Cam leaves the Waves in the ownership of Isla and is not seen until the end of the season, it is Ness and Sandy, who as Isla’s siblings, are a constant presence.

Though pressured by Sandy to join a coup against Isla, he ultimately proves his loyalty and kind heart. A devoted family man, he cares deeply for his wife, and siblings, and is the first to welcome Jackie.

3) Jay Brown

Jay Ellis plays Jay Brown - Source: Getty

Played by Jay Ellis, the Waves’ coach, Jay is an enigmatic character in Running Point. Not only is he balanced and level-headed, but he also supports Isla throughout all the challenges and criticism she faces and even gives her sage advice.

Jay is a dedicated coach who gives his all to building a top team. After his divorce, he matures into a devoted father. When he learns his ex-wife is moving away with their kids, he loses his cool but finds support in Isla, who releases him from his contract so he can be with them. Jay is one of the show's most wholesome characters, both professionally and personally.

4) Ali Lee

Brenda Song plays Ali Lee - Arrivals - Source: Getty

The best friend of Isla and the Chief of Staff of the Waves, Ali, played by Brenda Song, is one of the most determined and upright characters of Running Point. She guides and protects Isla in her tenure as the new President and alerts her against an attempted coup by her brothers.

A strong and confident woman, she stands up for herself while caring deeply for Isla, Dyson, Jackie, and others. She is also a devoted wife and mother who always speaks her mind.

5) Isla Gordon

Kate Hudson plays Isla Gordon - Source: Getty

The protagonist of Running Point, Isla, played by Kate Hudson, is a well-developed and layered character. Isla is a hardworking underdog who earns her place as President of the Waves after her brother Cam recognizes her potential.

Determined to succeed in a male-dominated industry, she pushes her team, supports players like Dyson, and modernizes the franchise. Though flawed and sometimes self-centered, she remains a strong protagonist, overcoming challenges, betrayals, and a breakup.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the most interesting characters of Running Point.

