5 Best Films and TV Shows Featuring Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki is most remembered for his role as Sam Winchester in the popular CW series Supernatural. The Supernatural actor has confirmed that he wants to reunite with director Eric Kripke as a part of the Prime Video series The Boys. He will follow the footsteps of his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles who starred in the role of Soldier Boy in The Boys.

Jared Padalecki talked about his conversation with Eric Kripke with various media houses, stating his desire to join Season 5 of The Boys:

"We have talked. As a matter of fact, we talked today. I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever."

Trending

The actor recently wrapped up his role in the CW series Walker. Padalecki has had an illustrious career playing iconic roles in television and films. In this article. we look at some of the best film and television roles played by Jared Padalecki.

Five Best TV Shows and Films featuring Jared Padalecki

1) Supernatural

A poster of the series (image via Prime Video)

Supernatural made Jared Padalecki a household name as Sam Winchester won the hearts of fans for years. The series is the longest-running live-action fantasy series in American television history.

Padalecki's Sam Winchester was one half of the Winchester brothers along with Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester. The two brothers went around in their iconic muscle car as they fought all kinds of supernatural evils, including demons.

The series is available for streaming on Prime Video.

2) Gilmore Girls

A poster of Gilmore Girls (image via Netflix)

Gilmore Girls is the show that catapulted Jared Padalecki to fame. The comedy-drama series was the flagship series for CW between 2000 and 2006. He played the role of Dean Forester who was one of the main characters in the series.

He won the hearts of people with his boy-next-door charm as he navigated love, friendship and growing up through the seasons. Gilmore Girls is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is the 12th film in the series of films of the same name. The 2009 reboot of the franchise starred Jared Padalecki as Clay Miller, who goes on a quest looking for his younger sister who went missing at Crystal Lake.

The Slasher film is one of the most popular in the genre as it features the chilling killer Jason Voorhees. Friday the 13th (2009) is available for rent or purchase on Prime Video.

4) Phantom Boy

Phantom Boy is originally a 2015 French animated film that follows a bedridden 11-year-old who has the ability to separate his spirit from his body and roam the world as an invisible entity.

Jared Padalecki voiced the police detective Alex Tanner who teams up with the boy to save the city from a menacing crime boss. The film has been lauded for its enthralling animation, a simple and gripping story, and commendable voice acting.

Phantom Boy is available for rent or purchase on popular streaming platforms like Prime Video and Google Play movies.

5) Walker

Walker is the last series Padalecki worked on till now. He starred as the protagonist Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger who adjusts to life back home after returning from an intense undercover mission.

The show has been canceled after five seasons although it was one of the most loved contemporary shows on CW. It features Padalecki in a very strong and nuanced role.

Walker is available for streaming on Hulu + Live TV.

You can catch Jared Padalecki in some of his most diverse roles by streaming the films and shows mentioned above.