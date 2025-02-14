5 big questions High Potential season 2 needs to answer

High Potential season 2 will continue the compelling mix of crime-solving and character-driven drama that won over viewers in its first season on ABC. Developed by Drew Goddard and based on the French series HPI, the series features Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, a single mom with a genius-level IQ who becomes an LAPD consultant.

Her rare talent for solving intricate cases promptly made her a valuable addition to the LAPD's Major Crimes division. During season 1, viewers saw Morgan balance her role as a mom and her rough job with the LAPD. The season followed her sharp brain as she tackled different crimes and solved personal whodunits dealing with her own family.

For season 2, viewers can expect further delves into these interpersonal relationships and serial storylines. The series has a versatile cast, among whom Daniel Sunjata takes on the role of Detective Karadec, Morgan's first skeptical mentor turned close friend.

Javicia Leslie plays Daphne Forrester, an adamant detective who injects much-needed humor into the dynamics of the team. Deniz Akdeniz plays Lev "Oz" Osman, an aspiring detective identified with optimism. Judy Reyes plays Lieutenant Selena Soto, Morgan's supervisor and head of the Major Crimes Division.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for High Potential Season 1.

Five questions that must be answered in High Potential season 2

Who is the game-obsessed serial killer?

The season one finale introduced a chilling serial killer who has an unsettling obsession with children's games. This figure targeted Morgan and ominously promised to "play again," suggesting either a personal grudge or a twisted fascination.

Morgan even realized she'd crossed paths with this kidnapper in the past. High Potential season 2 needs to finally reveal who this killer is and what drives them to target both Morgan and the LAPD. Figuring out this recurring threat will be a key focus.

Why did Roman disappear?

One of the biggest cliffhangers from the season 1 finale was the shocking revelation that Roman, the father of Morgan's child, is alive and was secretly working as an FBI informant. Morgan spent the first season trying to uncover the truth about his disappearance 15 years ago.

Now that she knows he's alive, High Potential season 2 must dive into why he vanished and what he’s been up to all these years. Showrunner Todd Harthan has hinted that this season will peel back the layers of Roman's disappearance, but the answers might not come easily.

Will Morgan and Karadec’s relationship turn romantic?

The chemistry between Morgan and Detective Karadec has piqued interest throughout season 1. While their relationship has mostly stayed professional, there have been subtle hints of something more brewing.

High Potential season 2 should explore whether their connection will blossom into romance. It’s been pointed out that the show is looking into Karadec's feelings for Morgan, but they’re not rushing into anything just yet.

How will Roman’s return affect Morgan’s life?

Roman’s return could drastically change Morgan's world. After believing he was dead for so long, she now has to come to terms with the fact that he’s alive and living a hidden life as an FBI informant.

High Potential season 2 will need to tackle how this revelation impacts her emotionally, her relationships with her children, and her position at the LAPD.

What cases will Morgan solve next?

While the ongoing mysteries surrounding the serial killer and Roman's reappearance will take center stage in season 2, High Potential is still fundamentally a crime procedural.

Each episode typically features Morgan using her unique talents to solve a fresh case. High Potential season 2 should continue this trend, showcasing Morgan's detective skills while also pushing forward the larger storylines.

In conclusion, High Potential season 2 has some critical questions to address. As fans eagerly await the season premiere, the promise of resolving cliffhangers and deepening the mysteries ensures that High Potential will remain a captivating and engaging crime drama.

