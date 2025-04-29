5 burning questions after The Pitt season 1

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt, is a medical drama that features Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, and others. The show has gained critical acclaim and love from the audiences for its authentic portrayal of the immense pressure that medical professionals face.

The series is about a group of staff members working at the Emergency (ER) department of a fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Each episode covers one hour of a 15-hour shift in the ER and covers themes like underfunding, shortage of supplies, and the problems that nurses face.

The first season ended recently and there are a lot of questions that viewers would like to see answered in the next season of The Pitt. Therefore, here is a quick list of five such important questions that one needs the answers of after the ending of season one.

Langdon's future plans, the future of Robby and Collins, and other burning questions at the end of The Pitt season 1

1) Will Nurse Dana comeback?

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Nurse Dana is an important character in The Pitt, as she highlights the struggles that nurses face in the medical industry, including the shortage of nurses in the country. However, there has been no confirmation if Dana will return for the next season because the show had been hinting about her struggles at work when she was assaulted by a patient.

After her traumatic episode, she struggles to take the pressure of the ER and even admits to her colleague, Langdon, at one point, that she might be past her prime. However, Dr Robby says at the end that he is waiting for her tomorrow, which leaves a possibility for her to comeback. Now, the viewers must wait for season two of The Pitt to see if the nurse would make a comeback and continue highlighting nurses’ issues.

2) Will the ER be bought out?

Still from the show (Image via Max)

The show briefly talks about a large management company that wants to buy the ER when Chief Medical Officer Gloria says this to Dr. Robby. But it is not mentioned again. However, this plot point could be of significance in the next season as the The Pitt has shown amply that there is a lack of funding for the hospitals, which results in blood transfusions shortage and other issues.

When Gloria puts forth the proposal, Dr. Robby and her get into an argument as Gloria wants the funding and Dr. Robby is worried that it might mean decreased rate of care for the patients. Therefore, the next season puts forth a big question about whether there will be a buy out and what its implications could be.

3) Will Dr. Langdon go to Rehab?

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Dr. Langdon is one of the problematic yet complex characters in The Pitt. He is a dedicated doctor and looks after his patients, coupled with his sense of authority, which is charming, however, he also has a dark secret. Trinity Santos finds out that he is stealing drugs from the hospital to medicate his withdrawal symptoms. This results in a huge fight between Robby and Langdon and Robby wants Langdon to go to rehab.

Therefore, this could make for an interesting storyline in season two as Langdon does not want to risk his medical license. Therefore, it would be interesting to see if he takes Robby’s advice or continues to practice. He does seem hellbent on staying as he begins to manipulate Dana against Robby and even threatens his attending physician about his breakdown episodes.

4) What will happen of Robby and Collins

Still from the show (Image via Max)

The central pair of The Pitt is Robby and Collins and there is too much history between them for them to be kept apart. While Collins was missing from the final few episodes of The Pitt, her reunion with Robby would definitely be interesting to see in the next season. The pair have a lot of history as the nurses gossip about them and Collins even admits that she was pregnant while she was with Robby.

However, the show must also look into the commitment issues of Robby in the next season as his emotional distance and stress of work, hinders them coming together. Collins is heartbroken about her miscarriage, which proves that she still has feelings and even Robby has a conversation with Abbott about improving his mentality. If the two overcome their differences, the next season could explore their story further.

5) Who pushed Minu onto the train tracks?

Still from the show (Image via Max)

The Pitt is unique as a medical drama because it focuses on a single day in the life of an ER staff. This also enables stories about the patients to be more drawn out, helping audiences to bond with them. In the beginning of the show, the doctors have to treat two patients, Minu and Sam. While Minu fell onto the train tracks, it was Sam who risked his life to save her.

The two have a touching moment, even though they cannot understand each other and surprisingly, Sam revels when he wakes up that he saw someone push Minu onto the tracks. This story therefore tackles themes like hate crime. But the show does not provide an answer about who pushed Minu. While the story seems like it has ended, viewers can still hope that they might get answers about this track in the next season of The Pitt.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the unanswered questions from The Pitt season 1.

