5 chilling details about  Mei Li Haskell's murder

The upcoming episode of Death By Fame is all set to cover the murder of Mei Li Haskell, who was allegedly killed by her husband, Samuel Haskell IV, the son of a top Hollywood executive. According to reports, Mei Li's parents, Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, were also murdered with her by her husband.

The upcoming episode of Death By Fame season 3, which is set to air at 9.00 PM EST on Investigation Discovery, is set to cover this case in detail. The synopsis for this episode reads:

"Sam Haskell IV, the son of one of Hollywood's most powerful players, yearns to escape his dad's shadow and gain respect as a filmmaker; when a human torso turns up in a dumpster, long-hidden secrets come to light in the Los Angeles sun."

This case is yet to reach its full conclusion and is hence filled with many mysteries. However, this case also harbors some chilling details that would appeal to all true crime fans alike. Ahead of the episode, let us go over five such details.

5 chilling details about the murders of Mei Li Haskell, Gaoshan Li, and Yanxiang Wang

1) Mei Li Haskell, along with her parents, abruptly disappeared on November November 6, 2023

Mei Li Haskell, who was 37 at the time, abruptly disappeared on November 6, 2023. Her parents, who had moved from China to stay with their daughter and son-in-law, also disappeared on the same day.

They were allegedly killed and dismembered before being disposed of in ordinary garbage bags.

2) Samuel Haskell IV allegedly hired laborers to dispose of the remains of his wife and in-laws

Samuel Haskell IV allegedly offered laborers $500 to dispose of several garbage bags, which he claimed contained rocks and Halloween decorations. One of the laborers allegedly spotted a human belly button in the bags. Following this, the laborers returned the bags and the money and reportedly informed the authorities.

3) Lack of understanding from the authorities perhaps gave Samuel Haskell IV the chance to dispose of the bodies of Mei Li Haskell, Gaoshan Li, and Yanxiang Wang

When the laborers tried to alert the authorities, they were reportedly sent back and forth between the California highway patrol and a Los Angeles police station before being asked to report the crime on 911's emergency line.

This gave enough time for Haskell to get rid of the bodies before the police showed up at his residence.

4) Samuel Haskell IV reportedly had prior convictions

Before he became the prime suspect in Mei Li Haskell's murder case, he had a prior conviction of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded no contest to battery and was put on three years’ probation.

5) The authorities reportedly found "incriminating evidence" against Samuel Haskell IV and arrested him

As per reports, the authorities allegedly found blood and "other evidence consistent with death and dismemberment" during his home search. This was enough to charge him. Though he is yet to go to trial, Samuel Haskell IV remains in custody for the murder of Mei Li Haskell and her parents.

He is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, where he is awaiting trial.

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will cover this case in detail.

