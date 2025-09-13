5 chilling details about Charles Manson's crimes ahead of Very Scary People

Investigation Discovery's Very Scary People explores the life and crimes of Charles Manson, one of America's most notorious cult leaders. The series originally aired on March 17, 2019, and it is re-airing tomorrow, September 14, 2025, with the episodes that explore the case of Manson. It explores how Manson, a manipulative cult leader, persuaded his devoted hippie followers to commit some of the most brutal and senseless murders, including the murder of popular actor Sharon Tate. The episode explores not only the horrific crimes that he encouraged his followers to commit but also the psychology behind Manson’s influence, showing how his twisted charisma turned peace-seeking youth into killers. Charles Manson's crimes: 5 key details explored View this post on Instagram Instagram Post1. Charles Manson's early life explored Charles Milles Manson was born on November 12, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to a 16-year-old mother, Kathleen Maddox. His father abandoned the family before his birth. Manson's early life was filled with instability and neglect, and he spent time in juvenile detention centers. From a young age, he was involved in petty crimes like theft and armed robbery, and spent much of his early adulthood in detention centers. Manson also developed a fascination for music and dreamed of becoming a professional musician, even attempting to break into the Los Angeles music scene in the mid-1960s. Unfortunately, his musical career never took off, and he eventually became the leader of one of the most infamous cults in American history, as per CNN.2. The Manson FamilyIn the mid-1960s, amid the counterculture movement in California, Charles Manson began gathering a group of mostly young, impressionable followers, who were seeking spiritual guidance or looking to reject mainstream society. The group, which became known as “the Manson Family,” settled at Spahn Ranch, a rundown property near Los Angeles. Manson combined his charisma with elements of spiritual teachings, racial conspiracy theories, and an obsession with the Beatles’ White Album, particularly the song Helter Skelter. He also came up with his own apocalyptic prophecy of a coming race war, which he claimed his followers would survive and dominate. He used drugs, psychological manipulation, and isolation to keep his followers and encouraged them to commit crimes.3. The Murders of 1969The most infamous crimes linked to Manson occurred in August 1969. On the night of August 8, 1969, Manson ordered some of his followers to invade the home of Sharon Tate and her husband, Roman Polanski. Polanski was away, but Tate, who was eight and a half months pregnant, was brutally murdered, along with her friends Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Jay Sebring, and Steven Parent. Manson was responsible for Sharon Tate's murder (Image via Getty) According to CNN, the following night, Manson joined his followers in targeting the Los Feliz home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. The couple was savagely stabbed, with messages like “WAR” scrawled in blood at the crime scene. 4. Arrest, trial, and convictionThe investigation into the killings garnered international attention. After months of uncertainty, police tied the murders to Manson and his followers, leading to their arrests. The trial drew media attention with Manson carving an “X” into his forehead and asking his followers to mimic him in court. Prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi argued that Charles Manson had orchestrated the killings, even though he did not directly commit them, proving he was guilty of murder through conspiracy and command. In 1971, Manson and several of his followers were convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to death, as reported by CNN. 5. Death and legacy of Charles Manson However, following the California Supreme Court’s 1972 decision to abolish the death penalty, Charles Manson’s sentence was transformed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He remained behind bars for the rest of his life, serving time in several California state prisons, including San Quentin, Folsom, and Corcoran. According to CNN, even behind bars, Manson attracted followers and public fascination until his death on November 19, 2017. His death triggered legal disputes over his remains and estate. Though his grandson Jason Freeman ultimately cremated him, rumors claim that some of his ashes were used in artwork and tattoos. Catch more about Charles Manson's life and crimes tomorrow on Very Scary People on Investigation Discovery.