5 chilling details about Charles Zan's murder

Snapped: Behind Bars season 25 episode 1 will be airing this Sunday, September 1, 2024, showcasing the harrowing story of Charles Zan on Oxygen. The series probes the lives of people whose decisions have landed them in prison, going beyond the mere details of their crimes to reveal the deep personal and emotional struggles they face.

Charles Zan, a corrections officer at Warren Corrections Institute in Ohio, was murdered on the morning of October 17, 2009, in his Miamisburg home. The crime was orchestrated by his wife Pandora Zan, and her son Cody Henderson, primarily for financial gain through Charles' life insurance - totaling about $500,000.

Early investigations were misled by Pandora’s claims of a home invasion but evidence soon pointed to an inside job. Cody eventually confessed to the murder, detailing how he executed the attack with a knife, stabbing Charles Zan approximately 50 times in his upper body, including throat and eye.

Both were tried and found guilty. Pandora received a life sentence without parole plus 25 years, while Cody received a life sentence as part of a plea deal, avoiding the death penalty.

5 harrowing details in Charles Zan's case

1) Planning and preparations by mother-son duo

The murder of Charles Zan was not a spontaneous act but a result of detailed planning. Pandora Zan and Cody Henderson, her son from her first husband, meticulously orchestrated the entire crime. Before the murder, Pandora and Cody exchanged multiple text messages and emails, discussing the logistics and timing of the attack.

They even planned the staging of the crime scene to mislead investigators by simulating a robbery. This level of premeditation shows the cold calculated nature of their plan, showing their willingness to go to extreme lengths for financial gain - in this case, targeting Charles Zan’s multiple life insurance policies that totaled approximately $500,000.

2) The viciousness of the attack

On the early morning of October 17, 2009, shortly after 6 am, Charles Zan was brutally attacked while asleep in his bed. Cody Henderson, facilitated by his mother who unlocked the door to allow him entry, inflicted approximately 50 stab wounds on Charles Zan.

The attack was both vicious and personal, as it was noticed that Cody focused solely on attacking Charles' upper body and throat, ensuring fatal injuries.

Following the murder, Pandora and Cody attempted to cover up the crime scene, cleaning up blood and removing evidence, which misled the initial police investigation and pointed towards a supposed robbery.

3) Initial deception and investigation

Initially, Pandora Zan reported the incident as a break-in gone violent, claiming she was knocked unconscious during the attack by the 'intruders.' However, discrepancies in her story led to further scrutiny by investigators.

Forensic evidence collected at the scene contradicted the scenario of a random robbery, as it became clear that the scene had been staged, including the strategic placement of supposedly stolen items and the unnatural positioning of Charles Zan’s body.

The breakthrough came when law enforcement intercepted communications between mother Pandora and son Cody, revealing their involvement and the premeditated nature of the murder.

4) Confession and arrest

Cody Henderson’s confession was a crucial moment in the case. Under police interrogation, Cody admitted to stabbing his stepfather and detailed the murder’s execution, which he claimed was carried out with the direction and support of his mother.

This led to the arrest of both himself and Pandora Zan in late 2009 and early 2010. The confession provided a chilling insight into the dynamics of their relationship, and the extent to which Pandora influenced her son to commit such a heinous act, showing the manipulative control she exercised over him.

5) Trial and sentencing

The trial of mother Pandora Zan and son Cody Henderson was a major legal proceeding that showed the severity of their crimes. Both were found guilty of aggravated murder, among other charges.

The court sentenced Pandora to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years, because of the heinous nature of her crime and her role as the mastermind behind the murder. Additionally, Cody also received a life sentence but avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty, as part of a 2011 plea deal with prosecutors.

You can watch the Snapped: Behind Bars season 25 episode 1 this Sunday, September 1, 2024, on Oxygen.

