Where is Pandora Zan now? Details explored ahead of Snapped: Behind Bars on Oxygen

Snapped: Behind Bars season 2 will air its episode on Pandora Zan, who was featured on Oxygen's Snapped season 25 episode 1. The episode will be aired on Oxygen on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Snapped: Behind Bars focuses on telling the stories of individuals who took some wrong turns, which led them behind bars. Each episode of the show features details of the alleged crimes and incarcerations, giving viewers a glimpse into each case.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming episode will focus on Pandora Zan, who was convicted of her husband Charles Zan's murder. As of 2024, Pandora remains incarcerated at the Dayton Correctional Institution, Ohio. She is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Pandora's case grabbed people's attention in 2009 after her husband was found brutally murdered. Following her conviction in the case, Pandora is set to spend the rest of her life in prison. While she didn't plead guilty to murder during the initial trial, over time, Pandora accepted the responsibility for her role in Charles' murder.

Pandora's son, Cody Henderson, is also serving a life sentence in the murder of Charles. However, he is incarcerated at the Trumbull Correctional Institution.

What did Pandora Zan do?

Pandora Zan and her son Cody Henderson were involved in the murder of her husband, Charles Zan, in 2009. He was killed in their home in Ohio's Miamisburg, a quiet suburb close to Dayton. Investigators believed that Charles was killed for his life insurance policy, which was worth around $500,000.

Charles Zan, a corrections officer at the Warren Corrections Institute, was Pandora's second husband. The two got married in 2001 after meeting online. Both Pandora and Charles had children from their previous relationships. Pandora had two children, Cody and Misty Henderson, and details about Charles' children aren't available publicly.

Local police responded to a call at the Zan residence on the morning of October 17, 2009, where they found Charles, who was stabbed over 50 times. He had been killed brutally, and police noticed that most of his wounds were on the upper part of his body with a slash across his throat.

Initially, Pandora Zan portrayed herself as a victim of a home invasion and claimed she had been knocked unconscious during the attack. However, police found several inconsistencies in her stories, and they realized that she and her son had conspired to kill Charles. Pandora reportedly killed her husband for financial gain, as she would inherit his life insurance payout after his death.

Her son, Cody, was 19 at the time and confessed to killing his stepfather after police intercepted phone calls between him and his mother. During the conversations, Cody admitted to the stabbing and detailed the attack in a way that implicated him and his mother.

During the trial, evidence showed that Cody had attacked Charles while he slept. Pandora Zan facilitated his entry into the house by unlocking the door and also helped him cover up the crime scene by cleaning up the blood and hiding the murder weapon.

It was also revealed that Pandora had rented a car for Cody, providing him with the means to arrive at and escape from the crime scene.

Witnesses and acquaintances testified that Pandora Zan had spoken about her dissatisfaction with her marriage and intent to access the insurance money. Text messages and emails between mother and son plotted the timing and method of the murder, with Pandora advising Cody on how to carry out the attack.

Pandora Zan was painted as the mastermind behind the plot who manipulated her son into murdering his stepfather.

In 2010, Pandora Zan was arrested and charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder, among other charges. She was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years. Meanwhile, Cody Henderson also received a life sentence as part of a plea deal that spared him the death penalty.

Catch Snapped: Behind Bars on Oxygen on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

