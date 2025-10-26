5 chilling details about the Diane Staudte case as shown in Mother, May I Murder? season 2

Mother, May I Murder? season 2 revisits the Diane Staudte case from Springfield, Missouri, and lays out how a family poison plot came to light. The episode follows the pattern of sudden illness, the clues that didn’t fit, and the interviews that broke the case open.

The release comes as the series continues its run on true-crime television. The story is presented with a focus on what investigators documented and what the courts later decided.

Case background in Mother, May I Murder? season 2

Mark Staudte died in April 2012 after flu-like symptoms. Five months later, 26-year-old Shaun died similarly. In June 2013, 24-year-old Sarah collapsed and was admitted to the ICU with organ failure. A tip from the family’s pastor pushed detectives to re-examine the earlier deaths and to look for a common cause. Doctors then suspected poisoning, and testing found ethylene glycol.

Sarah Staudte was hospitalized with organ failure in 2013 (Image via Unsplash)

Interviews at the station followed. Diane Staudte later admitted to putting antifreeze into drinks consumed by her husband and two eldest children, and Rachel Staudte acknowledged helping plan and research the method, according to ABC News. Both were arrested after a search turned up Rachel’s journal entries that mapped out what was to come. ABC News reported the pair discussed buying antifreeze online to avoid a bitter taste in the tainted drinks.

Court filings moved fast once the hospital and lab results arrived. Diane was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, assault in Sarah’s poisoning, and related counts. Rachel faced matching charges. Per the Associated Press, both women ultimately entered pleas and received long prison terms.

5 key details from Mother, May I Murder? season 2

1) Interrogation tapes capture admissions

Detectives recorded Diane saying she used antifreeze in Mark’s sports drinks and in her children’s soda. Rachel also admitted she helped plan the killings after researching options with her mother. According to ABC News, the tapes show how the story shifted from denial to a step-by-step account.

Interrogation recordings captured admissions about antifreeze in drinks (Image via Pexels)

2) The timeline becomes the biggest clue

Two deaths in five months, both preceded by similar symptoms, raised quiet alarms. When Sarah arrived at the ER with a kidney and brain injury, the pattern snapped into focus. Ethylene glycol needs specific tests, so earlier exams missed it. Once doctors asked for that panel, the results matched the suspicion.

3) In Mother, May I Murder? season 2, the method is simple and chilling

Antifreeze was slipped into everyday drinks. Investigators said the product was reportedly sourced online to avoid a bittering agent that might have warned the victims. The approach relied on small doses over days, which masked the cause as illness until organs failed.

4) A journal points to planning and intent

During the search, police found Rachel’s journal with entries that forecast her father’s and brother’s deaths. The writings, paired with web searches about poison, tied planning to action. The episode notes that after Sarah, the youngest child, was allegedly at risk next, which prompted detectives to act quickly.

5) In Mother, May I Murder? season 2 motive statements are stark

On tape, Diane described Mark as despised and called Shaun a burden. Sarah’s student loans were cited as a factor. Rachel characterized the plan as bringing “peace” and removing those deemed “unneeded.” These statements, recorded by investigators, shaped plea negotiations and sentencing.

Mother, May I Murder? season 2 streams on HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel, Discovery+ Amazon Channel, Philo, Discovery+, and YouTube TV. It can be watched for free with ads on Investigation Discovery and on Spectrum On Demand. Digital purchase is available on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

