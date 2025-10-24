Jermaine Ross murder case- A detailed case overview from The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2 episode 4

The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2 revisits the Jermaine Ross murder case from Cahokia, Illinois, laying out a clear timeline and the main claims from police and prosecutors. The episode centers on how a well-known barber was found, why the case turned into a homicide file, and who was later charged.

Ad

The story starts in early October 2018. Friends went to Ross’s home for a haircut. What they found set off a major response.

Case discovery in The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2

According to Fox 2 St. Louis, friends arrived at 208 Elm Street around 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 3. They found the door slightly open. Officers saw no forced entry. The Major Case Squad joined the next day after the first autopsy results pointed to gunfire. KSDK also reported that Ross had likely been in the home for three to four days before he was found.

Ad

Trending

Scene from The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2 (Image via YouTube/@InvestigationDiscovery)

At first, local officers thought he might have died from natural causes. Then the autopsy changed the call. A bullet was recovered from his abdomen and lodged near his heart, as reported by BND. From that point, investigators treated the death as a homicide and began formal interviews.

Ad

Leads and arrests in The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis activated on October 4. By late October 5, St. Clair County charged Melinda M. Graves, then 30, with first-degree murder and set bond at 500,000 dollars. Another person picked up for questioning that day was released pending more work on the file, per Fox 2 St. Louis.

Ad

The Major Case Squad later listed two names linked to the case. Graves faced the murder count. Jasmine R. Madison, then 25, was charged with obstructing justice for allegedly destroying evidence, according to the Major Case Squad’s public report.

Also read: Tara Gillon’s murder on The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2 episode 2: A detailed case overview

Alleged motive and timeline details in The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2

Police said the act was targeted, not random. Robbery was the suspected motive for the shot that killed Ross, according to a Cahokia police captain.

Ad

Scene from The Real Murders on Elm Street (Image via YouTube/@InvestigationDiscovery)

The timeline built in those first days stayed tight. Ross was last seen late Saturday night, close to midnight, in his backyard with friends.

Ad

He was a known barber in the area. His prior shop had burned earlier in the year, and police said that the fire was unrelated to his death. These points show how the episode frames the case and why robbery was reportedly part of the working theory.

Ad

Charging documents and public statements do not answer every question the program raises. Who pulled the trigger is alleged in court filings, and the evidence path runs through interviews, scene work, and lab findings.

New episodes of The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2 air on Investigation Discovery on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT.

Also read: The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2 episode 3 - Why was the killer on a rampage?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More