5 chilling details about Jamie Grachek's brutal crime

Jamie Grachek is at the center of a 2013 Riverside, Ohio case that ended with the shooting death of her estranged husband, John T. Grachek, and a set of plea deals for three defendants. Police and prosecutors said a late-night visit turned into a planned robbery, with a 911 line capturing shouting and gunfire around 10:30 pm.
The case returns to TV with a re-air of Snapped S27.E6 Jamie Grachek on Oxygen, scheduled for Sunday, September 21 at 12 pm ET. The episode revisits the sequence of events, the charging decisions, and the pleas that followed.
Case background on Jamie Grachek
Riverside officers responded on March 31, 2013. John Grachek, 45, was found outside his Rosegarden Court home with gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital. His girlfriend, Nicole Price, was present at the scene.
Minutes later, officers stopped a speeding vehicle that matched witness reports. The driver was Jamie Grachek. Passengers were Gary Glenn Webb Jr. and Jacob Gipson. Price later identified Webb as the shooter, while Gipson was seen fleeing with him, per Oxygen’s reporting.
Detectives said the visit was planned as a robbery during a separation and custody dispute. A dispatcher heard multiple shots over the open 911 line, and neighbors described a getaway car. Early claims about threats were handled as allegations from witnesses and filings, not as adjudicated facts, per Dayton Daily News (March 18, 2014).
5 key details about the Jamie Grachek case
1) Jamie Grachek's traffic stop with two suspects
Police pulled over a speeding car soon after the shooting. Grachek drove, with Webb and Gipson as passengers. This stop linked all three to the incident within minutes of the 911 call, according to the Dayton Daily News (March 18, 2014).
2) Jamie Grachek's case framed by a planned robbery
Investigators said the trio targeted John for cash tied to ongoing family strife. The dispatcher captured gunfire on the open line, and witnesses described a getaway car leaving the scene. These points formed the early working theory for detectives, per the Dayton Daily News (March 18, 2014).
3) Jamie Grachek's communications cited in the record
Text records showed contact between Grachek and Gipson before the shooting. A quick money plan was allegedly discussed. In program reporting, Grachek later called the plan a mistake and expressed regret while disputing parts of the motive story, as covered by Oxygen’s Snapped reporting.
4) Jamie Grachek indicted within days
A grand jury returned counts that included complicity to commit murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault for Grachek. Webb and Gipson faced parallel charges, with police identifying Webb as the suspected gunman, per the Dayton Daily News (March 18, 2014).
5) Jamie Grachek's pleas and sentences set the outcome
Plea deals resolved the case. Grachek pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, complicity to commit aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary, agreeing to a flat 21-year term. Webb pleaded guilty to murder and received 18 years to life. Gipson pleaded guilty to murder and received 15 years to life, as reported by Breaking News Staff (April 9, 2014).
Where to watch Snapped Jamie Grachek
Oxygen lists the re-air of Snapped S27.E6 Jamie Grachek for Sunday, September 21 at 12 pm ET. The episode revisits police work, interviews, and the court record tied to the Easter night shooting.
The Snapped Jamie Grachek episode is also available on Peacock Premium and Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Digital purchase options include Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home. Select episodes of Snapped stream for free on Spectrum On Demand.
