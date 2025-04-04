5 chilling details about Menachem Stark's murder 

Menachem Stark, prominent real estate developer and member of the Satmar Hasidic community in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, was brutally killed during a botched kidnapping attempt back in January of 2014. His case is now being profiled in this week's installment of New York Homicide on April 5, 2025, on Oxygen.

The episode delves into the emotional aspects and tragic events involved in his death. Stark's body was found half-burned in a dumpster on Long Island, and a subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest and conviction of a suspect group of men in the crime.

The case showed that Stark died from asphyxia due to neck and chest compression during the kidnapping, according to the Nassau County Medical Examiner's Office.

Five significant details surrounding Menachem Stark's murder

1) The kidnapping plan

As reported by Hamodia, Menachem Stark's kidnapping was planned by Erskine Felix, who had accused Stark of owing him money. He brought his cousin Kendel Felix onboard to assist him. In testimony, Kendel said that Erskin came to him in December 2013 and requested him to assist the latter in kidnapping Stark to extort the money he thought Stark owed him.

Hamodia also reported that Felix was to distract Stark while Erskin overpowered him, and then they were going to hold him for ransom.

2) The abduction

As reported by Hamodia, Stark was kidnapped on January 2, 2014, outside his office in Williamsburg. Stark was seen fighting off his attackers on the surveillance footage before he was shoved into a van. Felix distracted Stark by requesting directions, while Erskin tried to knock him out.

Stark was duct-taped and put into the van, which traveled towards Broadway. Stark was knocked out during the fight, and his hands and feet were taped with duct tape.

3) The cause of Menachem Stark's death

As reported by CBS News, Stark died during the kidnapping process as a result of asphyxiation due to compression of his neck and chest. The Brooklyn District Attorney's office says that one of the kidnappers sat on Stark's chest, causing his asphyxiation. This unfortunate incident was a result of a miscalculation by the would-be kidnappers.

4) Disposal of Menachem Stark's body

According to Yated Ne'eman, once it was discovered that Stark was dead, the abductors dumped his body in a dumpster on Great Neck, Long Island.

They lit the body on fire to cover up evidence. The body was found when a gas station owner saw a pungent smell and smoke emanating from the dumpster. The discovery of the body led to a quick investigation and eventual arrest of the perpetrators.

5) Legal proceedings

As reported by CBS News, the Menachem Stark case legal proceedings included several convictions and sentencing. Erskin Felix was found guilty of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree murder, and tampering with evidence, being sentenced to 24 years to life in prison. Kendel Felix was also found guilty of kidnapping and second-degree murder, with a sentence of up to 15 years to life in prison.

In conclusion, Menachem Stark's tragic death was the result of a botched kidnapping attempt driven by a claim of unpaid debts. The case led to significant convictions and sentencing for those involved. Viewers can watch the latest episode of New York Homicide on April 5, 2025, on Oxygen for more details surrounding Stark's murder.

