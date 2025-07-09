5 chilling details about Robert Cantor’s murder

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's episode, The Room Downstairs, explores the Robert Cantor murder case. It airs at 8 pm ET tonight, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, on Oxygen, promising a chilling exploration of the details of Cantor's murder and Sui Kam Tony Tung's conviction in the case.

It all started when a house fire broke out in a home in New Jersey. It soon took a dark turn when firefighters discovered the charred remains of the homeowner, who was identified as Robert Cantor. The discovery raised questions about what transpired and whether the fire was simply an accident.

An investigation into the fire was conducted, and when the details were pieced together, a disturbing story unfolded. It was found that Cantor was murdered and his body was set ablaze by a Manhattan resident named Tony Tung.

5 details about Robert Cantor’s murder

1) Robert Cantor's body was discovered in the basement

On March 6, 2011, a fire occurred at Robert Cantor's home on Elm Street in Teaneck. When fiefighters responded, they discovered Cantor's body inside a room in a basement. It was also found that he was shot in the head, which made the matter more complex.

2) The connection between Cantor and Tony Tung

Robert Cantor was shot in the back of the head in the room in his basement by Sui Kam Tony Tung, and his body was doused with grain alcohol and set on fire. Tung's estranged wife, Sophie Menuet, was in a relationship with Cantor, and when Tung learned about this, he repeatedly visited his house to tell him to stop seeing his wife.

Tony Tung had installed spyware on Menuet's computer to track her activities, which is how he discovered the affair.

3. Cantor was shot by Sui Kam Tony Tung

On the night of March 6, 2011, which was a few days after Meneut filed for divorce and moved out of the couple's Manhattan apartment, things got out of hand. Tong Tung entered Cantor's home and held him at gunpoint.

He then led him into his basement bedroom and shot him in the head with a .380-caliber pistol. Tung then set his body on fire to destroy all evidence.

4. A case was built against Tung based on circumstantial evidence

Tony Tung had destroyed all evidence connecting him to the crime. He set fire to the body to erase any DNA evidence and had also destroyed all the computer evidence that showed that he was tracking his wife's activities.

While there was no physical evidence connecting Tung to the crime scene, prosecutors still managed to build a case. They argued that there was a motive behind Cantor's murder, and it was only Tung who had any reason to cause harm to Robert Cantor.

5. Tong Tung was sentenced to life in prison for Cantor's murder

The defense argued that Tony Tung was innocent and that the authorities were not looking into any other potential suspects in the case. Despite this, in February 2016, the court found Tony Tung guilty of the murder of Robert Cantor and sentenced him to life plus 10 years.

However, in 2019, an appeals court reversed the conviction and ordered a new trial, finding numerous errors in the original trial. However, the jury once again found Tung guilty after an eight-week trial. He was finally sentenced to life in prison in 2023, and he is currently serving his sentence at the New Jersey State Prison.

Don't miss the upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, which explores the details of the case further.

