5 chilling details about Sherry Heffernan's brutal crime ahead of Snapped

Pennsylvania real estate agent Sherry Heffernan has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the gruesome murders of her elderly father, John “Jack” Enders, 87, and his longtime partner, Francoise “Frenchy” Pitoy, 75, in their upscale New Jersey home.

The shocking case, which unfolded in October of 2021, was followed by two years of investigation and trial, where prosecutors argued that Heffernan killed out of anger over her father’s decisions about his estate. Oxygen’s Snapped revisits the chilling crime in season 35, episode 22, re-airing today at 6 PM ET.

Sherry Heffernan's brutal crime: 5 details explored

1. The shocking discovery of the victims

On October 3, 2021, officers from the Surf City Police Department conducted a welfare check at the waterfront home of 87-year-old John “Jack” Enders, located in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Enders lived in the six-bedroom property with his longtime partner, Francoise “Frenchy” Pitoy.

Inside the house, police found both Enders and Pitoy dead. Investigators later determined the couple had likely been killed on September 29. According to Oxygen, the medical examiner’s office revealed that both victims died of multiple stab wounds. Enders’ injuries included severance of his right carotid artery and blunt force trauma, while Pitoy suffered dozens of stab wounds. Their deaths were immediately ruled homicides.

2. Sherry Heffernan was identified as the key suspect

As the investigation began, detectives quickly turned their attention to Enders’ daughter, Sherry Heffernan, then 55 years old. Surveillance footage showed a Winnebago recreational vehicle, matching Heffernan’s, traveling toward Enders’ home on the night the couple was murdered.

An additional video captured an individual in oversized clothing carrying a bag and climbing a fence near the victims’ residence on the same night. Investigators also discovered bloody footprints inside the home that matched the print of Heffernan’s shoes. These findings, along with reports from neighbors that Enders had recently cut his daughter out of his will, elevated suspicion, as per Oxygen.

3. Arrest and legal proceedings

Sherry Heffernan was arrested (Image via Getty)

On October 5, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sherry Heffernan at her Landenberg home. She was charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Heffernan denied any involvement in the killings, telling reporters she was being framed.

Before being extradited to New Jersey, Heffernan also faced unrelated Pennsylvania charges for retail theft and receiving stolen property related to a 2019 case.

4. The trial of Sherry Heffernan

As reported by Oxygen, the trial, which began in early 2024, painted a harrowing picture of the crime. Prosecutors argued that Sherry Heffernan’s actions were driven by anger, greed, and resentment. They alleged that she was furious over her father’s decision to sell his valuable waterfront home and that she despised Pitoy for her closeness to Enders.

According to Chief Trial Attorney Michael Weatherstone, Heffernan carried out the murders in a particularly cruel fashion, shooting Enders and Pitoy in the mouth and stabbing Pitoy 39 times, while stabbing Enders 51 times. In addition to forensic evidence, prosecutors highlighted cell phone data and vehicle tracking information that linked Heffernan to the crime scene.

5. Conviction and sentencing

Defense attorneys Steven Altman and Phil Nettl argued throughout the trial that the state’s case was circumstantial, claiming there was no definitive proof that Heffernan was driving the RV or that she was the figure seen on surveillance footage.

Despite this defense, the jury returned a guilty verdict in March 2024, convicting Sherry Heffernan on two counts of murder and related weapons offenses. On May 10, 2024, Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill sentenced Heffernan to two consecutive life sentences, requiring her to serve 63 years and nine months without parole for each count. Heffernan, now 59, is expected to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Catch the case tonight on Oxygen.

