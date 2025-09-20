Is there a new episode of Snapped this week (21st September, 2025)? Explained

Yes, there is a new episode of Snapped airing this week. Season 35, Episode 22, of Snapped titled Sherry Heffernan, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The Snapped episode will focus on a double homicide that occurred at a seaside home in Surf City on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, where a couple was found dead.

Ad

87-year-old John “Jack” Enders, and his longtime partner, 75-year-old Francoise “Frenchy” Pitoy, were found murdered, and Jack's 59-year-old daughter, Sherry Lee Heffernan of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, was found guilty. She was convicted and sentenced in 2024 for the brutal killings.

New episode of Snapped airing this week

Ad

Trending

There is a new episode of Oxygen's Snapped this weekend. The episode is scheduled to release tomorrow, Sunday, September 21, 2025, on Oxygen at 6 PM ET. The episode follows the case of Sherry Lee Heffernan, a Pennsylvania real estate agent who was convicted of murdering her elderly father and his longtime partner in 2021, in New Jersey.

The incident was discovered only on October 3, 2021, when Surf City police officers conducting a welfare check in that area discovered the bodies of John “Jack” Enders and Francoise “Frenchy” Pitoy inside Enders’ upscale six-bedroom home on Long Beach Island. Investigators later determined the victims had been dead since around September 29, 2021.

Ad

The discovery of the bodies and the identification of Sherry Heffernan as the primary suspect

Autopsy determined that Enders died from multiple stab wounds, including a severed carotid artery, combined with blunt force trauma. Pitoy’s autopsy results confirmed she too had been fatally stabbed, slashed, and beaten. Pitoy was stabbed 39 times, and Enders 51 times.

According to CBS, authorities found no evidence of a break-in, suggesting the attack was targeted, and investigators quickly honed in on Enders’ daughter, Sherry Lee Heffernan, who was then 55. Heffernan was arrested at her home in Landenberg, Pennsylvania, on October 5, 2021, by Pennsylvania State Police.

Ad

She was charged with two counts of murder, along with weapons offenses for unlawful possession and possession for an unlawful purpose. Investigators manaed to tie her to the crime through surveillance footage, which showed a Winnebago RV—matching hers—traveling toward the victims’ home on the night of the murders.

Cameras also captured a figure hopping a fence near the property, carrying a bag and wearing oversized clothing. Police later discovered footprints in the victims’ kitchen that matched Heffernan’s shoes. A neighbor also told authorities that Enders had recently cut Heffernan out of his will and rejected her offer to handle the sale of his waterfront home, which had been listed for nearly $2 million.

Ad

However, Sherry Hefferna denied any involvement and maintained her innocence, as per Oxygen. Before being extradited to New Jersey, she also faced unrelated 2019 retail theft and stolen property charges in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The trial and sentencing of Sherry Heffernan explored on Snapped

Sherry Heffernan was found guilty of double homicide (Image via Getty)

Prosecutors argued that Sherry Heffernan’s motive stemmed from anger and greed. Enders had shifted ownership of the Long Beach Island property into his own name earlier that year, moving it out of a trust, and he intended to sell the house. Prosecutors alleged Heffernan wanted the property for herself and resented Pitoy’s influence in her father’s life.

Ad

Heffernan’s defense team, Steven Altman and Phil Nettl, maintained there was insufficient evidence to prove her guilt. They argued the person seen on surveillance could not be conclusively identified as Heffernan and questioned whether the RV footage directly tied her to the crime scene. They contested the state’s circumstantial evidence upon which the case against her was built.

As reported by Oxygen, in March 2024, after weeks of deliberations, a jury found Sherry Heffernan guilty of two counts of murder and related weapons offenses. On May 10, 2024, Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill sentenced her to two consecutive life terms, requiring her to serve at least 63 years and nine months without parole for each count.

Ad

Catch more about the case tomorrow on Oxygen's Snapped.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More