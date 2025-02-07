5 controversial moments from Yellowstone

Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, is a neo-western drama series starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes. Over five seasons, the series gained popularity as a soap opera known for its violent scenes.

The show follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, and their involvement in family drama and conflicts with other developers. It has given viewers some controversial moments.

From mercy-killing a horse to a harrowing kidnapping involving a child, here is a quick list that mentions some of the most unsettling moments on the show.

Jamie's murder of Sarah, Beth's assault, and other controversial moments from Yellowstone

1) That time when John Dutton killed his beloved horse

Still from the show (Image via Yellowstone)

In Yellowstone season 1 episode 1, viewers get an early glimpse of the show's intense and gritty tone when Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and his trusted horse get involved in a serious road accident. In a heartbreaking moment, Dutton hugs the injured horse and says that he can only offer it peace, moments before mercy-killing the animal.

This controversial scene sets the tone for the series, especially for viewers sensitive to depictions of animal injury and death.

2) When Jamie killed Sarah

Still from the show (Image via Yellowstone)

Jamie is an aggressive character known for his violent actions. In season 2 episode 6, Jamie kills journalist Sarah Nguyen in a terrifying act driven purely by survival. Jamie meets with Sarah to discuss her piece on the Duttons but gets scared when he realizes that his words could be used against the family. In a moment of fear, he strangles her, and what makes it worse is that he says, “I’m sorry,” while doing it.

3) That time when Tate got kidnapped

Still from the show (Image via Yellowstone)

Witnessing children going through a harrowing scene is always controversial. In Yellowstone season 2 episode 10, the Duttons and Becks are locked in a serious conflict. When Tate goes out to lock the stables and does not return, everyone races to find him. Viewers soon learn that Malcolm Beck hired a white supremacist group to kidnap Tate.

In a heartbreaking scene, Kayce finds Tate in a bathroom with a clean-shaven head and scared, making for an especially chilling and emotional scene.

4) When Jamie let Beth go through a traumatic experience

Still from the show (Image via Yellowstone)

In season 3 episode 5, viewers get a peek at the reason why Beth hates Jamie. Through flashbacks, it is revealed that Jamie took Beth to an Indian clinic for an abortion. Despite being informed that all the patients have to be sterilized, Jamie, scared of being found at a planned parenthood clinic, hastily gives the go-ahead on the procedure. This decision leads to a painful experience for Beth, making the episode gut-wrenching to watch.

5) That time when Beck’s men assaulted Beth

Still from the show (Image via Yellowstone)

In season 2 episode 7, during the war with the Becks, Malcolm threatens Beth in her office. However, true to her headstrong nature, Beth rebuffs him, which angers Malcolm. In retaliation, he sends goons to her office afterward, where they attack her and tie her up. Despite the violence, Beth fights back with her determination, even as the men escalate their threats to include s*xual assault.

The scene is intense and difficult to watch, leaving Beth with both emotional and physical scars, one of which remains visible on her face.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and relive some of the most controversial moments of the show.

