5 funniest moments from Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai is an American comedy-drama TV series that blends martial arts with humor, delivering plenty of fun moments. It is based on The Karate Kid movie by Robert Mark Kamen. The series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who reprise their iconic roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the film series. Now in its fifth season, the show continues to enjoy popularity.

Ad

Johnny Lawrence provides multiple comedic moments, particularly due to his outdated views on modern technology, such as referring to Facebook as "the internet." This Netflix series shows martial arts fights, light-hearted moments, and comic scenes. One standout character transformation is Hawk, who evolves from a shy nerd into a rebellious bad boy, leading to many comedic moments.

While Johnny's lack of pop culture knowledge adds to the humor, here are some of the funniest moments from Cobra Kai.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The views expressed here solely belong to the author.

From Johnny's '80s mentality to his unfiltered teaching methods Cobra Kai offers many funny moments

1) Johnny learns about the internet (season 1)

Ad

Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, is one of the main characters in Cobra Kai. As a student, Johnny was an aggressive and confident fighter in his youth. In Cobra Kai, he attempts to rebuild his life by reopening the Cobra Kai dojo for mentoring and rekindling his passion for karate.

Johnny’s 80s mindset, no-filter talks, and lack of knowledge about modern culture make him one of the funniest and most beloved characters in the show. Stuck in the past, his struggles with technology create pure comic moments. Watching him struggle with basic technology like Googling and misunderstanding Facebook is hilarious.

Ad

His cluelessness leads to some of the show's best laughs. For example, when asking a student to post an online ad for his dojo, he asks them to "add one of those hashbrowns, like Hashbrown Team Cobra," mistaking hashtags for breakfast food.

2) Johnny as an Uber driver (season 5)

Ad

Johnny decides to drive an Uber to earn some extra money but arrives 20 minutes late to pick up a girl. When the girl asks him to play Billie Eilish, he bangs a cassette tape from his glove box and starts playing Mony Mony by Billy Idol. This fun Uber saga continues as Johnny drives through stop signs and even urinating in a beer can as he drives and his driving experience was reviewed as 1-star.

Ad

3) Miguel tries to walk (season 2)

Miguel and Johnny walk out (Image via Netflix)

Miguel suffered an injury that left him paralyzed, and he needed motivation to walk again. After struggling and nearly giving up, his teacher, Johnny, took it upon himself to push him, putting him in sometimes dangerous situations.

Ad

As Miguel was recovering in the hospital, he tried to reach for his phone, but Johnny deliberately pushed it away from him, insisting that he get up to get it. "Yes, Sensei" is Miguel's signature response before he pushes himself out of bed and drops to the hospital floor.

Another funny moment is when Johnny thinks that setting Miguel's shoe on fire will force him to move his legs.

4) Daniel vs. the Car Sales rivalry (season 2)

Ad

Moments Between Cobra Kai's Johnny and Daniel (Image via Netflix)

Daniel’s rivalry with Tom Cole, a fellow car dealer, leads to some petty and ridiculous moments. Tom, the owner of Cole’s Auto, constantly tries to undermine Daniel’s LaRusso Auto Group with petty tactics. From airing cheesy commercials mocking Daniel to stealing his car brands, Tom thrives on getting under his skin. Their feud reaches peak absurdity when Tom tries to sabotage Daniel’s business deals, forcing him to use karate wisdom in the corporate world.

Ad

From cheesy commercials to sabotage attempts, their feud is one of the funniest non-karate battles in the show.

5) The Eagle Fang name reveal (season 3)

Cobra Kai reveals the name of Eagle Fang Karate Club (Image via Netflix)

When Johnny loses control of Cobra Kai, he starts a new dojo—Eagle Fang Karate. The name itself sounds absurd, "Eagles don’t have fangs!" and his students' reactions make it even funnier. But Johnny, ever confident, turns Eagle Fang from a joke into something oddly inspiring.

Ad

From Johnny's ’80s mentality to unexpected rivalries, Cobra Kai balances action and comedy perfectly!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback