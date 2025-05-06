5 key details about Christopher Fulmer's murder

Christopher Fulmer’s murder in 2012 shook the small town of Blue Earth, Minnesota. He was fatally struck in the head by Brian Daniel Freeman, a 30-year-old from Ceylon, who broke into his estranged wife’s home late at night wearing a mask and carrying a hammer. Fulmer was in bed with Freeman’s wife, Candice, when the brutal attack unfolded.

He then attacked Candice and her two teenage daughters, leaving them with life-threatening injuries. Candice lost an eye in the assault, though she and the teens ultimately survived. Freeman fled after calling 911 but was arrested shortly after.

Authorities later recovered two masks and blood-stained clothing from his vehicle. In court, Freeman pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and three counts of first-degree assault. He was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison, of which 33 years must be served before possible supervised release.

Now, the crime is being revisited in American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda, which explores the chilling details behind Christopher Fulmer’s murder and the investigation that followed.

The episode, titled Christopher Fulmer, is set to release on May 6, 2025, in the United States, airing on Investigation Discovery and streaming on Max. Jupitor Entertainment filmed in Blue Earth, Minnesota, capturing fresh interviews and exploring the attack's emotional toll on survivors and the community.

5 key insights about Christopher Fulmer's murder explored

1) Freeman entered wearing a mask and used a hammer to kill Christopher Fulmer

According to a CBS report dated February 11, 2013, Freeman entered the Blue Earth home wearing a mask and armed with a hammer. He attacked Christopher Fulmer, striking him fatally in the head as he lay sleeping beside Freeman's estranged wife, Candice Freeman. Prosecutors detailed how the assault occurred suddenly and without premeditation, leading to second-degree intentional murder charges.

2) Candice Freeman and her two daughters suffered life-threatening injuries

Freeman's violent spree did not stop with Christopher Fulmer. As noted in Associated Press reporting published by CBS News on March 11, 2013, he also attacked Candice and her two teenage daughters.

Candice sustained severe head trauma and later lost one of her eyes, while both teens suffered skull fractures. Despite the devastating injuries, all three survived. Public defender Scott Cutcher stated:

"All three are healing fairly well, although the recovery process has been slow."

3) Freeman called 911 after the assault but fled the scene

Following the assault, Freeman dialled 911 and then left the property. (Image via Getty)

After attacking Fulmer and the others, Freeman made the 911 call himself. He reported the incident before fleeing the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they found Fulmer deceased in the bedroom and Candice pleading for help.

The two teenage daughters were discovered injured elsewhere in the home. Freeman was later arrested, with authorities recovering two masks and bloodied clothing from his car.

4) The sentencing phase revealed Freeman's lack of remorse

While Freeman accepted a plea deal to avoid trial, courtroom statements revealed a lack of remorse. As cited in the Fairmont Sentinel report dated March 13, 2013, at sentencing, Faribault County Attorney Troy Timmerman remarked:

"He made some reference to the victim sharing in the blame... that was unexpected and unfortunate".

Ultimately, Freeman was sentenced to 49 and a half years in prison, with 33 years to be served before possible release.

5) Jealousy as a motive in Christopher Fulmer's murder

Jealousy played a central role in Christopher Fulmer’s tragic murder. Brian Daniel Freeman, estranged from his wife Candice Freeman, was enraged over her relationship with Fulmer.

As per the Pioneer Press report dated February 21, 2012, text messages revealed Freeman’s insecurities, including one that read:

"R U leaving me for someone else?"

Prosecutors described the brutal assault as driven by jealous rage, according to a Fairmont Sentinel report dated March 13, 2013.

