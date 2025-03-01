5 key details about Davis McClendon's murder 

On May 7, 2023, authorities in Greenwood, South Carolina, responded to a call about a car crash at Hunter’s Creek subdivision. Upon arrival, they found Kenneth Davis McClendon lying outside his wrecked vehicle with severe injuries. According to The Cinemaholic, he was pronounced dead at the scene, with investigators later determining that the collision was intentional.

Season 38 episode 20 of 48 Hours on CBS titled, The Hit-and-Run Homicide of Davis McClendon, examines the case, revealing that McClendon was involved in a relationship with Meredith Haynie, whose estranged husband, William "Bud" Ackerman Jr., had repeatedly tried to contact her the night of the incident.

According to Daily Mail, forensic evidence placed McClendon’s blood on Ackerman’s shorts, and an oil trail led investigators to his truck, which had a dent and a visible palm print. A jury found Ackerman guilty of murder after deliberating for just 22 minutes. Here are five key details about the murder of Davis McClendon, the investigation, and the trial.

5 key insights about Davis McClendon's murder, explored

1) The death of Davis McClendon was initially suspected to be a hit-and-run

On May 7, 2023, authorities in Greenwood County responded to reports of a car accident at the intersection of Hunter’s Creek subdivision. Upon arrival, officers discovered 46-year-old Davis McClendon lying outside his vehicle with severe injuries.

According to The Cinemaholic, emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene. Initially, law enforcement considered it a hit-and-run, but further investigation determined that McClendon had been intentionally struck by another vehicle.

2) The victim was in a relationship with the suspect’s estranged wife

McClendon was dating Meredith Haynie, the estranged wife of William "Bud" Ackerman Jr., at his death. According to The Cinemaholic, Haynie had separated from Ackerman in May 2022, and their divorce was set to be finalized just a month after the incident.

When Ackerman learned about her relationship with McClendon in April 2023, he became enraged, even texting a friend about it. Phone records showed he called McClendon multiple times before the fatal collision.

3) Investigators found critical forensic evidence against Ackerman

After McClendon’s body was discovered, law enforcement traced an oil leak from the crime scene to a house just half a mile away, where Ackerman was staying. Daily Mail reported that his Ford F-150 truck had a dent in the hood and a visible palm print. Forensic testing confirmed the print was a match, and McClendon’s blood was found on the leg of Ackerman’s shorts.

4) Witness testimonies played a key role in the case

The prosecution presented evidence that McClendon and Haynie had attended a Kentucky Derby party on the night of the incident. According to Daily Mail, Haynie testified that Ackerman was calling her repeatedly, despite her not answering. Later that night, McClendon left the bar and never returned. When Haynie and her nanny, Megan McGovern, went looking for him, they discovered his body.

5) Ackerman was convicted in just 22 minutes

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Ackerman had deliberately hit McClendon with his vehicle. The jury deliberated for only 22 minutes before finding him guilty of murder. As reported by Index-Journal, he was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The case of Davis McClendon demonstrates how law enforcement pieced together forensic evidence, phone records, and witness testimonies to hold Ackerman accountable.

