5 key details about Gregory Biggs' murder

Gregory Biggs, a 37-year-old homeless man from Texas, was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run incident in October 2001. His death, initially believed to be an accident, was later classified as murder after new forensic evidence emerged. According to MyPlainview (March 29, 2002), Biggs' body was discovered in a Fort Worth park, and authorities had no leads until months later when a tipster informed police that Chante Mallard had spoken about the incident at a party.

Investigators determined Mallard, a nurse’s aide, struck Gregory Biggs with her car and, instead of seeking medical help, drove home with him lodged in the windshield. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s report (October 28, 2001) later revealed signs of “lividity,” proving Biggs had been moved after death as per Oxygen, February 19, 2025.

This detail led to a homicide investigation. Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler revisits the case in The Windshield Murder, airing February 22, 2025. Biggs’ murder remains a case highlighting forensic breakthroughs in criminal investigations.

5 shocking revelations about Gregory Biggs' murder

The incident involved 25-year-old Chante Mallard, who struck Gregory Biggs with her car while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and then left him trapped in her windshield without seeking medical help. As new forensic evidence and witness testimonies emerged, the case took a more shocking turn.

1) Gregory Biggs was alive for hours after the crash

Contrary to initial assumptions, Gregory Biggs did not die instantly from the collision. Instead, he remained lodged in the windshield of Mallard’s vehicle for several hours while she left him untreated in her garage.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s report confirmed that Biggs had multiple fractures, deep lacerations, and blood loss, but he could have survived with timely medical intervention, according to Oxygen, February 19, 2025.

2) The case was solved due to a tip from a party conversation

For months after Biggs’ body was discovered in a Fort Worth park on October 27, 2001, investigators had no suspects. It was only when a tipster informed police that Mallard had casually mentioned the incident at a party that authorities found their lead, as per MyPlainview, March 29, 2002.

Mallard admitted to hitting Biggs and driving home with him still stuck in the windshield, but instead of calling for help, she parked the car and left him there.

3) Medical evidence proved Biggs had been moved After death

An autopsy later revealed a critical forensic detail, lividity, or the pooling of blood after death, which indicated that Gregory Biggs had been placed face down for an extended period before his body was relocated to the park.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined that this fact, along with additional evidence of dragging marks, proved he had been moved postmortem, reported in Oxygen, February 19, 2025. This revelation turned the investigation from a traffic accident into a homicide case.

4) Mallard attempted to cover up the crime

Chante Mallard did not act alone in the attempted cover-up of Gregory Biggs’ death. After hitting Gregory Biggs with her car, she contacted her friend Titilisee Fry, who arrived at Mallard’s home and saw Biggs lodged in the windshield. Fry suggested calling 911, but Mallard refused.

The next day, Mallard reached out to Clete Denal Jackson (also known as Vaughn), who examined Biggs’ body and decided to move it rather than bury it. Jackson then called his cousin, Tyrone, to assist. The group wrapped Gregory Biggs in a blanket, placed him in a car borrowed from an unidentified friend, and transported him to Cobb Park, where they left his body.

Afterwards, they went to a car wash to dispose of the blanket. These actions, revealed in "Mallard v. State" (2005), played a crucial role in the investigation that reclassified Biggs’ death from an accident to a homicide reported in Caselaw.FindLaw.com, March 3, 2005.

5) Gregory Biggs’ son forgave his father’s killer

Despite the circumstances surrounding his father’s death, Brandon Biggs chose to forgive Mallard. As per CBN, during her trial, he publicly expressed that he held no hatred and even encouraged her to seek forgiveness.

"I wanted her [Chante] to know that I had forgiven her and that I hoped she would accept the forgiveness of Jesus Christ. That was really my heart."

He described his father as a caring man who loved taking him to places, as per CBN, 2005.

"A hard working guy. He was very friendly and caring. He always liked for me to know how much he loved me. He always liked to take me out and do things for me."

