5 key details about Farah Fratta's murder

Farah Fratta was murdered in a planned hit outside her home in Atascocita, Texas, on November 9, 1994. The 33-year-old mother of three was shot twice in the head in her garage in what authorities later confirmed was a murder-for-hire scheme orchestrated by her estranged husband, Robert Fratta.

A former Missouri City public safety officer, Robert allegedly plotted the crime during a bitter divorce and custody battle, hiring two men to carry out the killing.

Investigators determined that Robert Fratta had arranged for middleman Joseph Prystash to recruit shooter Howard Guidry. Despite maintaining his innocence, Robert was convicted and sentenced to death in 1996. His conviction was overturned due to issues related to co-conspirators’ confessions but reinstated in 2009 after a retrial.

The case continues to receive attention through true crime media, including Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. The show's episode 3 revisits how Robert Fratta allegedly used his church attendance and children to create a fake alibi as reported by Oxygen, February 2025.

5 chilling facts about Farah Fratta's murder explored

1) Farah Fratta was ambushed in her home

Farah Fratta was alone when she returned home on November 9, 1994. As she stepped out of her vehicle and into her garage, she was confronted by 18-year-old Howard Guidry, who had been waiting for her arrival.

Before she could react or escape, Guidry raised a handgun and fired two bullets directly into her head. The shots were fatal, and she collapsed on the garage floor, dying instantly.

2) The killers fled in seconds

Immediately after the shooting, Guidry ran to a waiting getaway car driven by Joseph Prystash. Witnesses reported seeing a man in dark clothing sprinting away from the garage and jumping into the vehicle before it sped off. The attack lasted just a few seconds, giving Farah Fratta no chance to defend herself or call for help.

3) A cold and silent crime scene

Farah Fratta's body lay on the garage floor, motionless. Neighbours, who heard the gunfire, rushed outside but found no sign of the shooter.

The lighting in the garage revealed no struggle, just her lifeless form where she had fallen, the crime was executed with precision. Law enforcement would later determine that Farah never had time to react before being shot.

4) The weapon linked to her husband

The firearm used to kill Farah Fratta was a .38 calibre Charter Arms revolver. Investigators later traced the weapon back to Robert Fratta, confirming that the gun he had purchased years earlier was the same one used in his wife’s murder. This evidence, combined with witness testimonies and forensic analysis, would directly connect him to the crime.

5) Some neighbours saw the attackers

Several neighbours across the street saw parts of the crime unfold but initially struggled to make sense of what was happening. One recalled seeing a man approach Farah Fratta just moments before the gunfire.

Another reported hearing two distinct shots before witnessing a figure rush into a car. At the time, the realization that they had just seen an execution did not set in, until police arrived and discovered her body in the garage.

The aftermath of Farah Fratta's murder

Farah Fratta’s murder led to nearly three decades of legal proceedings before her estranged husband, Robert Fratta, was executed on January 10, 2023. Convicted of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot, Robert was sentenced to death in 1996, though his conviction was overturned before a retrial in 2009 led to the same verdict.

The execution took place at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville via lethal injection. He was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m. as per ABC13.

Farah Fratta’s children were raised by her parents after her death. Ahead of the execution, victim advocate Andy Kahan expressed hope that it would bring closure to the family.

Robert Fratta’s legal team filed multiple appeals, including a challenge to the use of execution drugs, but all appeals were denied.

