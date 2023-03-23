The Lesson is Murder, a highly awaited and stirring docuseries, will make its arrival exclusively on Hulu on Thursday, March 23, at 12:01 am ET.

Produced by ABC News Studios in association with Lone Wolf Media, The Lesson is Murder will depict and explore the case studies of three different murderers, including Robert Fratta, by Dr. Bryanna Fox and her promising team.

As stated in the official synopsis for The Lesson is Murder, given by the streaming platform Hulu:

"Psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students study convicted murderers; they evaluate their personality traits and develop psychological profiles."

While exploring the case of murderer Robert Fratta, Hulu's The Lesson is Murder will also shed light upon the murder victim, Robert's wife Farah Fratta, whose tragic story goes back to 1994, when she was brutally shot to death at the age of 33.

Learn all about Farah Fratta's murder, as The Lesson is Murder airs on Hulu

What happened to the victim?

Farah Fratta, originally named Farah Fahmida Baquer, was a free-spirited woman and a great mother, whose life was cut short on November 9, 1994, when she was just aged 33. Originally from Surrey, England, she was born in August 1961. At the time of her demise, she used to work for American Airlines.

Stills of Robert Fratta and Farah Fratta (Image Via ABC13)

The victim was married to fireman-cum-police officer, Robert “Bob” Fratta, for almost eleven years. They also had two sons, Daniel and Bradley, and adaughter named Amber together. However, with time, the couple became estranged, and Farah began residing in Humble, Texas.

On the day of her murder, the 33-year-old mother went outside her home to get a new haircut. As she got inside the garage and stepped out of the car, an unknown gunman fatally shot her twice in the head.

After shooting her, the murderer fled the spot in a getaway car. One of her neighbors witnessed the entire incident and immediately called 911. When the police arrived at the crime scene, they found a barely alive Farah and went on to rush her to a helicopter so that she could be airlifted. The victim, however, had passed away by then.

A still of Robert Fratta (Image Via ABC13)

Later on, a woman named Mary Gipp came forward after receiving immunity from authorities and revealed that Farah's estranged husband Robert Fratta hired her boyfriend, Joseph Prystash, who used to be an ex-con, to have his wife killed.

Joseph then went on to talk to 18-year-old Howard Guidry, his neighbor, to be the one to pull the trigger. He would be paid $1,000 for shooting the target. Joseph played the role of the getaway driver in the entire incident. Later on, the killer duo were arrested by the police.

After their arrest, they confessed to their part in the incident and confirmed that indeed Robert was the mastermind behind the killing of his wife. The police also found out that he had mentioned the plan to kill his wife to many individuals, including a man from his gym named Mike Edens, who later told authorities:

"He (Robert) said, 'I’m gonna find a way to knock her off.'" (via Cinemaholic)

Robert Fratta was arrested and convicted of capital murder and went on to receive a death sentence. He was executed on January 10, 2023, 29 years after the crime.

Catch The Lesson is Murder, which arrives on Hulu this Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Poll : 0 votes