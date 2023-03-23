The Lesson is Murder on Hulu: Release date, air time, trailer, what to expect, and more details

The Lesson is Murder is a brand new and highly gripping documentary series from ABC News Studios that is all set to make its debut this Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Hulu. ABC News Studios has served as the producer for the engaging docuseries in association with Lone Wolf Media.

The list of executive producers for the upcoming documentary series includes Shawn Cuddy, Rushmore DeNooyer, Beth Hoppe, and Lisa Quijano Wolfinger. The Hulu docuseries will revolve around Dr. Bryanna Fox, a former FBI Special Agent and criminology professor, and her studies of different kinds of murders.

A still from The Lesson is Murder (Image Via Hulu/YouTube)

Ever since the official trailer for The Lesson is Murder was released by Hulu on YouTube, audiences, especially true-crime enthusiasts, have been quite intrigued to see how the upcoming documentary series will unfold and in what direction it will take audiences' minds.

Hulu's new docuseries The Lesson is Murder will put its main focus on the study of three particular murderers

The official synopsis for The Lesson is Murder explored

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming ABC News Studios documentary series will air on Hulu on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:01 am ET. The official synopsis for the docuseries, given by Hulu, reads:

"Psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students study convicted murderers; they evaluate their personality traits and develop psychological profiles."

The official synopsis for the new docuseries provides the audience with clues regarding what to expect from it, and by the looks of it, it will include some pretty mindful and interesting new learnings about criminal minds and personality traits.

The Lesson is Murder will showcase Dr. Bryanna Fox and her highly skilled team of graduate students, studying three distinct murderers and interviewing them individually on camera.

The list of three murderers includes Will Davis, Robert Fratta, and Ivié DeMolina. Davis is a serial killer who used to be a nurse. He was arrested and convicted for the inhumane murder of four patients. He will be seen giving his very first broadcast interview right from Death Row in the docuseries.

Robert Fratta is a convicted murderer who was an ex-public safety officer who killed his wife in a murder-for-hire scenario. Ivié DeMolina is a self-declared successful businesswoman who turned into a sex worker. She was arrested and convicted for leading a set of deadly robberies that took the lives of two individuals.

The official trailer for the Hulu documentary series shows Dr. Fox explaining the use of her research

The official trailer for the new docuseries, dropped by Hulu, gives the audience a striking glimpse of what the documentary series has in store for them. In the trailer, Dr. Bryanna Fox is seen explaining how her research and studies have helped and will continue to help law enforcement catch highly dangerous criminals by developing psychological profiles.

The trailer also displays how she and her skilled team work with criminal behavior traits and personalities to find out the truth about their minds. It will be quite engrossing for viewers to see how the entire docuseries unfolds.

The Lesson is Murder will air on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:01 am ET on Hulu.

