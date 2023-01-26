Hulu's new docuseries, The 1619 Project, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. It delves deep into the repercussions of slavery in modern America.

As per Hulu, the documentary is an expansion of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah Jones and The New York Times' acclaimed initiative. The docuseries is hosted by Hannah Jones, with Oprah Winfrey serving as one of the executive producers.

The 1619 Project will have six episodes

Hulu released the official trailer for The 1619 Project on January 4, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous critical subjects that the docuseries will explore in its six episodes. The trailer opens with an intriguing voiceover that says:

''They say our people were born on the water. Like nothing had existed before.''

The voiceover further continues:

''We were told by virtue of our bondage we could never be American. But it was by virtue of our bondage that we became the most American of all. You cannot tell the story of America without telling the story of Black America. We are the story of America.''

The trailer briefly depicts several members of the African-American community and sheds light on the numerous struggles and challenges they've had to face over the years.

Overall, the trailer maintains an intriguingly dramatic tone that fans of historical documentaries would certainly find fascinating. Here's the official synopsis of the documentary, as per Hulu Press:

''Hulu's upcoming six-part limited docuseries 'The 1619 Project' is an expansion of 'The 1619 Project' created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine.''

The synopsis further states:

''In keeping with the original project, the series seeks to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes - 'Democracy,' 'Race,' 'Music,' 'Capitalism,' 'Fear,' and 'Justice' - are adapted from essays from The New York Times No 1 bestselling 'The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story' and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to a compelling documentary that explores the devastating repercussions of slavery in America whilst also exploring the cultural and historical significance of the African-American community and the numerous contributions they've made in different fields.

Viewers can expect a multifaceted portrait of the complex socio-political issue concerning the African-American community. Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks at length in the documentary about her The 1618 Project with The New York Times and the various kinds of criticism that she received at the time and what inspired her to continue working on the project.

The documentary features a total of six episodes. Each episode is helmed by different directors. These include Roger Ross-Williams, Shoshana Guy, Naima Jabali-Nash, Christine Turner, Kamilah Forbes, Phil Bertelsen, and Jonathan Clasberry.

As per Deadline, the docuseries will premiere on January 26 with two episodes, following which it'll drop two episodes every week.

The 1619 Project documentary will be streaming online on Hulu on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

