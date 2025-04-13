5 key details about Jasmine Pace’s murder

Jasmine Pace was a 22-year-old woman from Tennessee who went missing in November 2022. After several days of no contact and her phone being switched off, her family reported her missing to the police, leading to an investigation.

According to the People (dated January 15), a few weeks later, in December, her remains were found in a suitcase on a deserted road in Chattanooga. She had been murdered, and her body was discovered in an unsettling condition.

From the beginning of the investigation, the police suspected Jasmine’s boyfriend, Jason Chen. The couple was reportedly still in a relationship at the time of her disappearance. Investigators grew suspicious of Jason after finding blood and other evidence at his apartment, which suggested alleged foul play.

Dateline's upcoming episode titled The Pin at Apartment 210, sheds light on this case in detail. It will air on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 10 PM EST, only on NBC.

The murder of Jasmine Pace: 5 major details explored

1) Jasmine Pace's body was found inside a suitcase

Pace's body was found inside a suitcase (Image via Pexels)

In November 2022, Jasmine Pace, 22, was reported missing after she didn’t come home for several days and couldn’t be reached by phone. Pace's family filed a missing person report to the police, which resulted in a deep investigation.

According to People, the police found her body inside a suitcase on a street in Chattanooga. After this tragic incident, the police intensified their investigation and began collecting evidence from the scene.

2) Police found her remains with knife wounds

Jasmine Pace's remains in a disturbing condition (Image via Pexels)

When the police opened the suitcase, Jasmine's hands were handcuffed and there were several deep knife wounds on her body. Seeing her condition, the police suspected that she had died a violent death.

A forensic investigation later confirmed that she had been stabbed over 60 times. The posture of her body and the condition of her clothes were also examined as part of the investigation.

3) Police found some evidence in Jason Chen’s home

Jason Chen’s home (Image via Pexels)

During the investigation, the police searched Jason Chen’s home in Nolensville, where they found some colorful sticky notes stuck to the walls. These notes contained personal details about Jasmine's past, mentioning that she had once run away from home, experienced homelessness, and even traveled to Canada.

The notes also included a timeline describing the events of Jasmine and Jason’s relationship. Additionally, traces of Jasmine's blood were found under the carpet and in other places. Jason was soon after taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and the abuse of a corpse

4) Defense claims voluntary manslaughter in Jason Chen's case

Jason's attorney (Image via Pexels)

In court, Jason Chen's attorney, Josh Weiss, admitted that Jason had killed Jasmine, but he also claimed that this was not first-degree murder but a case of voluntary manslaughter.

Weiss told the court that when Jasmine found out Jason had been talking to other girls, she allegedly tried to attack him with a wine bottle. In response, Jason stabbed her and then lost consciousness. When he regained awareness, he found Jasmine lying unconscious.

5) Court sentences Jason Chen to life imprisonment for the murder of Jasmine Pace

The Verdict (Image via Pexels)

Testimony from several witnesses, forensic reports, and documents regarding Jason's mental condition were presented in court. Based on the evidence, the court delivered its verdict in January 2025, convicting Jason Chen of the murder of Jasmine Pace.

As reported by Newschannel9 (January 22, 2025), the court sentenced Jason Chen to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

To find out more about this case, watch Dateline's upcoming episode, which will cover this case in more detail. The show will air on NBC on April 13, 2025, at 10 PM EST.

