Disney is set to air its latest documentary series, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. It dramatizes the events that led to the death of a 27-year-old Brazilian electrician called Jean Charles de Menezes, as well as the developments that followed.
The Disney+ series, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, explores Menezes' death, the flawed operation that led to it, and the public outcry that followed in detail.
5 details about the death of Jean Charles de Menezes
Before Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes airs on Disney+ this April 30, 2025, here are some key details from the case.
1.The killing of Jean Charles de Menezes in 2005
On July 22, 2005, a Brazilian electrician named Jean Charles de Menezes was shot and killed by Metropolitan Police officers at the Stockwell Underground Station, shortly after he boarded a train. He was an innocent civilian who was mistakenly identified by the police as a suspect in a bombing case. De Menezes was gunned down by armed officers on the London Underground.
2. He was shot multiple times
According to the BBC, the Brazilian electrician was shot seven times in the head and once in the shoulder by two police officers. However, a total of eleven shots were fired, according to the number of empty cartridge casings which were found on the floor of the train. An eyewitness said that the eleven shots were fired over thirty seconds. De Menezes died at the scene.
3. The shooting was linked to a London bombing incident
The shooting incident took place two weeks after the 7/7 bombings, which killed 52 people. The bombing was followed by another such attempt on July 21, 2025, which did not go through.
The individuals involved in this second incident fled the scene, and this led to a manhunt to track down the perpetrators. An operation was launched to do so, and de Menezes was killed by officers who were a part of the operation.
4. A grave blunder
De Menezes was not one of the suspects of the bombing incident, but the police had mistakenly identified him as one of them. It later emerged that this intelligence on him was flawed because the officers mistook him for one of the terrorists. They justified their suspicion by stating that he had "Mongolian eyes".
Moreover, de Menezes was dressed in bulky clothing, which the police claimed made them suspect that he was carrying explosives. So they chased him to the subway station and gunned him down.
5. Legal Proceedings and Outcomes
Following the incident, no police officers were charged for killing de Menezes, but the Metropolitan Police force was fined for endangering public safety. De Menezes' family waged a long legal battle to seek justice for him, and they even sued the police in civil court. In 2009, this case was settled in court for an undisclosed amount. In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights declared that the authorities were right not to charge the police for the incident.
The Disney+ series, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, brings to us in further detail the case of de Menezes by presenting to us in a dramatized manner the key facts of the incident.
