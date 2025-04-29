Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes — Full list of cast for the Disney+ true crime series

Disney+ is set to premiere its latest drama series, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, on April 30, 2025. The four-part series focuses on a 27-year-old Brazilian electrician, Jean Charles de Menezes, who was shot and killed by the Metropolitan Police on July 22, 2005.
According to the series press note, the police had mistakenly identified de Menezes as a suspect in the 21/7 London bombings. He was chased down and killed as authorities thought he was hiding a bomb underneath his bulky clothing.
The show delves into the details of de Menezes' death, highlighting the proceedings of the Metropolitan Police, which led to the "critical misidentification" and the killing. It also looks at the investigations that followed and the public outcry that made headlines.
The cast list of Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes
Here is the cast list explored for Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes.
1) Conleth Hill as Police Commissioner Sir Ian Blair
Conleth Seamus Eoin Croiston Hill portrays Commissioner Sir Ian Blair in Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. At the time, Blair was associated with the Metropolitan Police when the accidental shooting of de Menezes happened.
The Irish actor is best known for his stage roles in productions in the UK, Ireland, Canada, and the US. He is the recipient of two Laurence Olivier Awards and two Tony Award nominations. Hill has played Varys in the HBO series Game of Thrones (2011–2019) and Carlos Santini in Derry Girls season 3, episode 4. Conleth Hill has also appeared as Edward Darby in the television series Suits.
2) Emily Mortimer as Commander Cressida Dick
Emily Kathleen Anne Mortimer essays the role of Commander Cressida Dick, who headed the operation which led to the death of Jean Charles de Menezes in 2005.
Apart from Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, the British actor and filmmaker is known for portraying Mackenzie McHale in the HBO series The Newsroom (2012–2014). She also co-created and co-wrote the series Doll & Em (2014–2015).
She helmed the miniseries The Pursuit of Love (2021), featuring herself as The Bolter, which earned her a nomination at the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress. Mortimer has also starred in movies like Scream 3 (2000), Match Point (2005), The Pink Panther movies, Lars and the Real Girl (2007), Shutter Island (2010), Cars 2 (2011), Hugo (2011), and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).
3) Edison Alcaide as Jean Charles de Menezes
Actor Edison Alcaide plays the titular role of Jean Charles de Menezes in Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. Previously, he appeared in features like Paper Boy, Comme en France, and Layla. Following the premiere of the Disney+ series, Alcaide will be seen appearing on Shore Leave as a character called Hanson.
Other cast members of Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes
Joining the main cast list are the following actors in their respective roles:
- Daniel Mays as Cliff Todd
- Russell Tovey as Deputy Assistant Commissioner Brian Paddick
- Max Beesley as Assistant Commissioner Andy Hayman
- Laura Aikman as Lana Vandenberghe, Independent Police Complaints Commission secretary
- Alex Jennings as Michael Mansfield KC
- Rodrigo Ternevoy as Giovani de Menezes
- Ella Bruccoleri as Sarah
- Naveed Khan as Boss
- Jamie B. Chambers as Clive Parkwood
- Oliver Ryan as Moir Stewart
- Steph Parry as Detective Brighton
- James Palmer as Luca
- Oliver Powell as DC Norland
- Natasha Powell as Detective
- Bella Glanville
- Jorge Leon
- Bert Seymour
- Andrew P Stephen
Stream all four episodes of this Disney+ series on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.