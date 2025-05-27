5 key details about the murder of Robert Andrew

The killing of Robert Andrew in Oklahoma City in 2001 resulted in a high-profile investigation and trial. Robert Andrew, or Rob as he was known, was shot twice in the garage with a shotgun. His wife, Brenda Andrew, and her boyfriend, James Pavatt, were subsequently convicted of plotting to kill him for life insurance benefits.

The case was notable for its convoluted motivations, the sophisticated planning involved in the crime, and the inflammatory nature of the testimony presented in court. The murder of Robert Andrew will be featured in Forensic Files on May 27, 2025, on Oxygen.

Five important details about the murder of Robert Andrew

1) The murder was carefully planned around a life insurance policy

As per documents from the United States Supreme Court, Brenda Andrew and James Pavatt conspired to kill Robert Andrew for his $800,000 life insurance policy. Pavatt, who worked as an insurance agent, had assisted Rob in obtaining the policy before the murder.

At trial, evidence indicated Brenda and Pavatt forged Rob's name on a change-of-ownership form in an attempt to have Brenda receive the proceeds. Following the murder, investigators discovered that the policy had been a source of great contention in the divorce proceedings between Brenda and Rob.

2) Rob Andrew believed he was threatened before the homicide

As per the court documents, in the days leading up to his death, Rob Andrew became suspicious of the intentions of Brenda and Pavatt. Testimony stated Rob informed Pavatt's supervisor that he believed his wife and Pavatt were attempting to kill him and inquired about making a change to eliminate Brenda as the beneficiary on his insurance policy.

A very suspicious event took place when Rob learned someone had cut his brake lines on his vehicle. Brenda then informed Rob that she had read about the news in the paper, yet no such report was published. These occurrences prompted Rob to take measures to safeguard himself, but in the end, he could not avert the attack.

3) The attack was staged to appear as a home invasion

The court documents state that on the day of the murder, Brenda Andrew asked Rob for help with the furnace in the garage. When Rob went into the garage, he was ambushed and shot at twice with a 16-gauge shotgun.

Brenda was also shot in the arm with a .22-caliber gun, but the wound was superficial. She called 911 and reported that two masked burglars had attacked them. When emergency personnel arrived, they found Rob dead from gunshot wounds, and Brenda's behavior was reportedly abnormally calm.

The children were in another room, playing on a television set, and were not present when the shooting took place. Investigators soon grew suspicious of Brenda's story, particularly as evidence began to tie her and Pavatt to the crime.

4) Brenda Andrew and James Pavatt went to Mexico after the murder

After Robert Andrew's murder, Brenda Andrew and James Pavatt left Oklahoma and moved to Mexico, as stated in the court documents. Their abrupt disappearance made them the first suspects in the case. Later on, Pavatt admitted to being involved in the murder, although he stated that Brenda was not involved.

Although he confessed, both of them were charged and convicted of capital murder. Their flight abroad was interpreted as an attempt to escape justice.

5) The prosecution presented ample personal evidence against Brenda Andrew

At Brenda Andrew's trial, the prosecution presented a great deal of evidence concerning Brenda Andrew's personal life, her s*xual past, fashion, family, and social relationships. As per the court documents, Brenda's lovers and acquaintances testified about her affairs and how she treated her husband and children.

The prosecution insisted the information proved her motive and character, while the defense insisted that the evidence was irrelevant and prejudicial. Its use as a controversial point of contention stimulated appeals and a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to consider whether Brenda had a fair trial.

